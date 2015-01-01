पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व का समापन:कन्हर नदी के किनारे व्रतियों ने उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

  • कन्हर नदी के राम मंदिर घाट, शिव मंदिर घाट सहित पांच घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने मनाया छठ पर्व

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के चार दिवसीय आयोजन का समापन श्रद्धालुओं के द्वारा उद्दीप्तमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दे किया गया। उद्दीप्तमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए शिव मंदिर घाट से राम मंदिर घाट तक श्रद्धालुओं से पूरा कन्हर नदी श्रद्धालुओं से पट गया था। कन्हर नदी के राम मंदिर घाट शिव मंदिर घाट सहित पांच घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं के द्वारा छठ पर्व किया गया। छत्तीसगढ़ एवं झारखंड के सीमा पर स्थित रामानुजगंज में दशकों को से छठ पर्व की अद्भुत छटा देखने को मिलती है। यहां के छठ पर्व को देखने व व्रत करने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के विभिन्न शहरों और दूसरे प्रदेशों से भी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। छठ पर्व की तैयारी में यहां सिर्फ छठ पूजन समितियां नगर पंचायत ही नहीं लगता वरन पूरा नगर छठ पूजा की तैयारी व व्रतियों के स्वागत में लगा रहा। हर कोई अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार व्रतियों की मदद करने के लिए तत्पर दिखा। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रमन अग्रवाल पार्षदों के साथ सुबह भी छठ घाट पहुंच मत्था टेका। आप के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता शिवनाथ केसरवानी सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि भी छठ पर्व में सम्मिलित हुए। राम मंदिर घाट में छठ पूजन से जुड़ा समिति नवयुवक दुर्गा पूजा संघ पीपल चौक के आलोक गुप्ता,विक्की गुप्ता,अमित जायसवाल, जितेश केसरी सहित समिति के अन्य लोग सक्रिय रहे।

घोड़ों पर सवार सूर्य मूर्ति रही आकर्षण का केंद्र: शिव मंदिर घाट में दबगर समाज के द्वारा सात घोड़ों पर सवार सूर्य भगवान की मूर्ति स्थापित की गई थी। जिसका विधि विधान से पूजा अर्चना कर सूर्योदय के बाद मूर्ति का विसर्जन धूमधाम से किया गया।

महिला जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी किया व्रत: पूर्व जनपद अध्यक्ष शीला सिंह सहित अन्य महिला जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी छठ व्रत किया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कई महिला सरपंचों ने भी छठ व्रत किया। छठ व्रत को लेकर महिलाओं का उत्साह चरम पर दिखा।

