हादसा:जंगल में तीन बाइक आपस में टकराईं शिक्षक समेत दो की मौत, दो गंभीर

रामानुजगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हादसे की खबर पर पहुंचे विधायक और जिपं सदस्य, घायलों को कराया रेफर

रामानुजगंज वाड्रफनगर मुख्य मार्ग पर कनकपुर के समीप 3 बाइक की भिड़ंत में एक शिक्षक व एक अन्य युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। दो लोगों को मामूली चोटें लगी है। घटना की सूचना पर विधायक बृहस्पत सिंह एवं जिला पंचायत सदस्य राजेश यादव मौके पर पहुंचे। विधायक के द्वारा गंभीर घायलों को तत्काल जिला चिकित्सालय बलरामपुर भेजे जाने की व्यवस्था भी कराई गई। जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे के करीब रामानुजगंज से विजय नगर हाई स्कूल में पदस्थ व्याख्याता प्रबोध कुमार मिंज अपने मित्र व मरमा स्कूल में पदस्थ शिक्षक सरवन सिंह उइके व विनोद गौड़ नावाडीह के साथ वापस घर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान कनकपुर के समीप जंगल में अज्ञात बाइक ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे मौके पर ही सरवन कुमार सिंह एवं मनोज कुमार गौड़ की मौत हो गई। वहीं प्रबोध कुमार मिंज को गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। तभी टक्कर के बाद रामानुजगंज की ओर से ही बाइक से भरदूल विश्वकर्मा 30 वर्ष ग्राम बसकटिया अपने एक अन्य साथी के साथ जा रहा था। इसकी भी टक्कर दोनों बाइक की भिड़ंत के बाद उनसे ही हो गई। तत्काल घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा रामानुजगंज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया। जहां घटना की जानकारी विधायक बृहस्पत सिंह को मिली तो तत्काल वह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। घायलों को देखने रामानुजगंज सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भी पहुंचे। इसके बाद बलरामपुर जिला चिकित्सालय रेफर किया गया। थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र उइके ने बताया कि तीन बाइक की भिड़ंत हुई जिसमें एक फरार है, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
