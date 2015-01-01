पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:शॉट सर्किट से गोदाम में 2.35 लाख का पटसन जला

रतनपुर2 घंटे पहले
बसंतपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत भगवानपुर पंचायत के चांदनी चौक पर रविवार की देर रात करीब 9 बजे बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट से लक्ष्मी पोद्दार के पटसन गोदाम में आग लग गई। अग्निकांड में करीब 2 लाख 35 हजार रुपए के पटसन सहित अनाज जल कर राख हो गया। आग पर स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से काफी मशक्कत से काबू पाया गया। अग्निशामक वीरपुर को सूचना देने पर करीब 9:50 बजे दमकल मौके पर पहुंचा। जबकि चांदनी चौक से वीरपुर की दूरी करीब 12 किलोमीटर है। वहीं रतनपुर थाने को सूचना मिलने पर 9:28 बजे स्थल पर थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार राउत पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे। वहीं अंचलाधिकारी बसंतपुर विद्यानंद झा को कई बार फोन कर किया गया तो मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ बताता रहा और 101 पर भी फोन नही लगा। मालूम हो कि आए दिन अग्निकांड जैसी अप्रिय घटनाएं बढ़ती जा रही है। जिसमें फायर ब्रिगेड के वाहन के पहुंचने तक आग विकराल रूप धारण कर लेती है एवं पीड़ित को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है। पहले रतनपुर थाने में भी अग्निशमन की वाहन उपलब्ध थी। लेकिन अब वीरपुर से वाहन आती है। वही क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि लंबी दूरी तय करके आने में अग्निशमन वाहन को विलंब हो जाती है। तब तक घटना हो चुकी होती है। वहीं ग्रामीणों ने रतनपुर थाना परिसर में अग्निशमन वाहन बहाल करने की मांग की है। मौके पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य देवेन्द्र दास, धीरेंद्र मेहता, रूपेश कुमार, अशोक पोद्दार, रौशन कुमार, अनिल कुमार पोद्दार, पप्पू कुमार, बीरबल कुमार, श्रवण पेाद्दार, बबन मेहता, धनिकलाल मेहता सहित दर्जनों लोग मौजूद थे। इस बाबत बसंतपुर सीओ विद्यानंद झा ने बताया कि पीड़ित को उचित मुआवजा देकर सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी।

