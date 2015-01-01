पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी से खुलासा:दहेज में बाइक नहीं देने पर की थी गर्भवती की हत्या, 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

रतनपुर2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को रतनपुर पुलिस के साथ सुनीला देवी हत्याकांड के आरोपी।
  • सातनपट्टी वार्ड एक की महिला का तटबंध पर मिला था शव
  • आरोपी सास, ससुर व पति देवीपुर पंचायत की मुखिया के घर से गिरफ्तार

थाना क्षेत्र के सातनपट्टी पंचायत वार्ड 01 निवासी 19 वर्षीय विवाहिता महिला सुनीला देवी की हत्या मामले में मृतका के परिजनों ने रतनपुर थाने में आवेदन देकर 7 लोगों को प्राथमिक अभियुक्त बनाया है। जिसके 36 घंटे बाद तीन नामजद आरोपी मृतका का पति शिवेश पासवान, सास सुनीता देवी और ससुर अमरेश पासवान को सोमवार की देर रात राघोपुर थाना क्षेत्र के देवीपुर पंचायत की मुखिया बिंदुबाला गुप्ता के घर से गिरफ्तार किया है। रतनपुर थाना में दर्ज कांड संख्या 77/20 में अन्य आरोपियों में देवर गणेश पासवान, रतनपुर पंचायत के पिपराही निवासी गजेंद्र पासवान, लड्डू पासवान एवं करजाईन थाना क्षेत्र के बसावनपट्टी निवासी रामविलास पासवान का नाम शामिल है। मालूम हो कि 19 वर्षीय महिला सुनीला देवी का शव पूर्वी कोशी तटबंध के स्पर 11.70 और 12.20 के बीच से रतनपुर थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार राउत की नेतृत्व में बरामद किया गया था। जिसके बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने इंडो-नेपाल बॉर्डर रोड को जाम कर हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर सजा दिलाने की मांग की थी। मामले में रतनपुर पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के 36 घंटे बाद तीन मुख्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में वीरपुर भेज दिया है।
मुखिया के घर से तीनों आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
इस बाबत रतनपुर थाना अध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार राउत ने बताया कि कांड संख्या 77/20 में प्राथमिक अभियुक्त अमरेश पासवान, शिवेश पासवान एवं सुनीता देवी सहित सात लोगों को नामजद किया गया है। जिसमें सास, ससुर और पति की गिरफ्तारी राघोपुर थाना क्षेत्र के देवीपुर पंचायत की मुखिया बिंदुमाला गुप्ता के घर से सोमवार की देर रात्रि गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

महिला के मुंह पर किया था प्रहार, टूटे मिले सभी दांत
सुनीला देवी के पिता विष्णुदेव पासवान ने बताया कि बेहरमी से मुंह पर प्रहार किया था। जिससे मृतका के सारे दांत टूट गए। मृतका के पति और सास के चेहरे पर नाखून के निशान हैं। इससे जाहिर हो रहा है कि ससुराल वालों ने सुनीला की हत्या की है। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 मार्च 2020 को सुनीला की शिवेश पासवान से शादी हुई थी। मृतका सुनीला देवी पहली बार गर्भवती भी थी। शादी के बाद से ही ससुराल पक्ष द्वारा दहेज में अपाचे गाड़ी की मांग की जा रही थी। बाइक नही देने पर सुनीला देवी के साथ ससुराल वालों द्वारा मारपीट एवं गाली-गलौज की जा रही थी। वही ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मृतका का ससुर अमरेश पासवान अपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का है। जिसे तीन पुत्र हैं। इसमें सबसे बड़ा पुत्र नरेश पासवान एवं उनकी पत्नी के साथ मारपीट घर से निकल दिया गया है।

