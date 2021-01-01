पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:भगवानपुर पंचायत के वार्ड-8 की सड़क जर्जर निर्माण कराने की मांग

रतनपुर2 घंटे पहले
बसंतपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत भगवानपुर पंचायत के पंचपडरिया साहेवान वार्ड-8 की सड़क काफी जर्जर हो गई है। सड़क वार्ड-13 के महादलित टोले को जोड़ती हुई निकलती है। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से सड़क निर्माण कराने की मांग की है। सुरेश यादव, रामदेव राम, रतन मुखिया, लक्ष्मी राम, संतोष कुमार आदि ने बताया कि यह सड़क वर्षों से जर्जर है। थोड़ी सी बारिश में सड़क कीचड़मय हो जाती है। पैदल व वाहनों से आवागमन करना दुर्लभ हो जाता है। वर्तमान में सड़क पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे बने हैं। इसको निर्माण कार्य कराने को लेकर मुखिया समेत अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों को अवगत कराया गया, लेकिन किसी ने अब तक निर्माण कराने की जहमत नहीं उठाई है।

