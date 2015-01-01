पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:रतनपुर को छह विकेट से हरा करजाईन फाइनल में पहुंचा

रतनपुर2 घंटे पहले
रतनपुर के शिवनगर में सेमीफाइनल मैच का उद‌्घाटन करते पंसस देवेंद्र दास।
  • शिवनगर में चार दिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खेला गया सेमीफाइनल

बसंतपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत भगवानपुर पंचायत के शिवनगर वार्ड नंबर चार में मुखिया क्रिकेट क्लब के द्वारा आयोजित चार दिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल मैच का विधिवत उद्घाटन शुक्रवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य देवेंद्र दास ने फीता काटकर किया। वही सेमीफाइनल मैच करजाईन बनाम रतनपुर के बीच खेला गया। जिसमे करजाईन की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फ़ैसला किया। बेहतर विकेट व रन बनाने को लेकर करजाईन टीम के खिलाड़ी सनसनी को मैन ऑफ द मैच दिया गया। बल्लेबाजी करते हुए रतनपुर की टीम ने 14.4 ओवर में सभी विकेट खोकर 91 रन का लक्ष्य करजाईन टीम को दिया। वही लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी करजाईन टीम ने 10.2 ओवर में चार विकेट खोकर मैच को अपने नाम किया। बल्लेबाजी में रतनपुर टीम की खिलाड़ी दिलखुश 30 रन एवं लालू 15 रन बनाया। वही बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुए करजाईन टीम के खिलाड़ी सनसनी ने तीन ओवर में 10 रन देकर तीन विकेट लिया। बल्लेबाजी में राहुल 15 रन, सनसनी 26 रन, शंकर 14 रन आदि ने बनाया। इस मौके पर जितेंद्र कुमार यादव, सुरेंद्र कुमार मेहता, अर्जुन कुमार, मुकेश पाल, अखिलेश कुमार, संदीप कुमार, सन्तोष कुमार, रौशन कुमार जितेंद्र कुमार एवं अन्य मौजूद थे।

