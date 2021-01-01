पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एसबीआई के एटीएम को कटर से काटते पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा, एक फरार

सरगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • सरगांव पुलिस को पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान रात को 1 बजे दिखे संदिग्ध

सोमवार की बीती रात थाना सरगांव पुलिस हर रात की तरह पेट्रोलिंग के लिए निकली थी। जैसा कि पुलिस ने बताया रात को लगभग 1 बजे ग्राम बैतलपुर स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के एटीएम के अंदर तीन संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखे। इसमें दो व्यक्ति तलवार जैसा हथियार रखे थे जो पुलिस को देखकर अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर वहां से फरार हो गए। एक व्यक्ति जिसके हाथ में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कटर मशीन थी वह पकड़ा गया। आरोपी ने पूछताछ करने पर अपना नाम मकुंदा यादव पिता ध्वजाराम निवासी रमतला थाना सरगांव का रहने वाला बताया। एटीएम काटकर पैसा चोरी करने के उद्देश्य से एटीएम के अंदर घुसना कबूल किया। अपने फरार साथियों का नाम केवल वर्मा एवं रवि राजपूत निवासी रमतला थाना सरगांव बताया। ये आरोपी एटीएम के कैमरे को घुमाकर एटीएम के अंदर प्रवेश किए थे। पकड़े गए आरोपी मकुंदा को थाने लाकर पूछताछ की गई और उसके फरार साथियों के पकड़ने पुलिस रवाना हुई। आरोपी केवल वर्मा को ग्राम रमतला से पकड़ा गया और रवि वर्मा अब तक फरार है। इसमें उप निरीक्षक भूपेंद्र चंद्रा, सउनि रोहित डहरिया, प्रधान आरक्षक मनोज ठाकुर, आर धर्मेंद्र यादव, बबलू पंद्राम, परमेश्वर ध्रुव की भूमिका रही।

कटर मशीन जब्त
पुलिस ने पकड़े गए आरोपियों से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कटर मशीन, तलवार, एटीएम के टूटे हुए हिस्से और मोटर सायकल सीजी 04 डीडब्ल्यू 4167 जब्त की गई। आरोपियों के विरुद्ध धारा 457, 511, 34 भादवि एवं लोक संपत्ति निवारण अधिनियम की धारा 3, 4 तथा 25 आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर न्यायिक रिमांड पर जेल भेज दिया गया।

