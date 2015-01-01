पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:टूटे-फूटे पाइप निकले हैं नाली और नालों से झलमला में पहुंच रहा गंदा व बदबूदार पानी

सीपत43 मिनट पहले
  • घरों में गंदे पानी की सप्लाई होने से क्षेत्र में बीमारी फैलने की आशंका, सुन नहीं रहे जिम्मेदार

मस्तूरी विकासखण्ड के ग्राम पंचायत झलमला में राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण पेयजल कार्यक्रम योजना के तहत 47 लाख 80 हजार की राशि से पीएचई विभाग द्वारा बनाई गई पानी टंकी अब बेकार साबित हो रही है। खराब निर्माण का नतीजा यह है कि पूरा गांव गंदा और घुरुवा का बदबूदार पानी पीने को मजबूर है। क्योंकि खराब यूपीवीसी पाइप लगाने की वजह से सप्लाई लाइन जगह जगह से टूट गई है ऐसे में जिन स्थानों की पाइप टूटी है वहां नाली और घुरुआ है उन स्थानों से सप्लाई पाइप के माध्यम से गन्दा और बदबूदार पानी लोगो के घरों तक पहुच रहा है। मजबूरी में ग्रामीण इसी पानी को पी रहे है यही कारण है कि यहां ज्यादातर लोग बीमार रहने लगे है। ग्राम पंचायत के पंच,सरपंच सहित ग्रामीणों ने ठेकेदार के खिलाफ शिकायत करते हुए टूटे हुए पाइप लाईन को सुधारने कई बार पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारियों से मांग की है लेकिन जिम्मेदार अधिकारी इस समस्या की तरफ से अनजान बने बैठे हैं। विभाग के अधिकारियों की छत्रछाया में ठेकेदार दीपक अग्रवाल ने गुणवत्ताहीन पानी की टंकी , खराब क्वालिटी का यूपीवीसी पाइप से राइजिंग मेन लाइन,सप्लाई लाइन के निर्माण में जमकर घोटाला किया है।

बाउंड्रीवाल और बिजली फिटिंग अभी भी अधूरी
ठेकेदार ने यहां आधा अधूरा निर्माण कार्य किया है। पानी टंकी में बाउंड्रीवाल,स्विच रूम में बिजली फिटिंग और वाल चेम्बर का काम किया ही नही जबकि इन सब के लगभग 7 लाख रुपये की राशि दी गई है। फिर भी काम नही कराया जा है। गुणवत्ताहीन खराब क्वालिटी के यूपीवीसी पाइप से गांव में पाइप लाइन बिछा दिया है जो जगह जगह से टूट रही है ग्रामीणों को पानी के लिए होने वाली दिक्कतों को देखते हुए झलमला के सरपंच मिथलेश सुर्यवंशी ने मजदूर लगाकर कई स्थानों पर पाइप की मरम्मत कराई।

पीएचई विभाग गंदा पानी पिलाकर बीमार कर रहा
गांव के पंच अनिल साहू और ग्रामीणजन जय सिंह सिदार,शेरा खान व धनंजय यादव का कहना है कि पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से ठेकेदार द्वारा खराब क्वालिटी का मटेरियल लगाकर भ्रष्टाचार को अंजाम दिया गया। शिकायतों के बाद टूटे पाइप लाइन को नही सुधारी जा रहा है। इससे हम ग्रामीण गन्दा पानी पीने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

नोटिस जारी कर लूंगा मामले की जानकारी
"झलमला में पानी टंकी को लेकर क्या-क्या समस्याएं हैं, इसे लेकर जानकारी लूंगा। गंदे पानी की सप्लाई कैसे हो रही है इसे लेकर नोटिस ठेकेदार को दिया जाएगा।"
-महेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा, कार्यपालन अभियंता पीएचई

