पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोप:रात में हाे रहा था सड़क का निर्माण, जनपद सदस्य ने घटिया हाेने का आराेप लगाते कर दी शिकायत

सीपत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुड़ी मुख्य मार्ग से ग्राम कर्रा तक डेढ़ किमी की दूरी का प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। लेकिन ठेकेदार इस सड़क का निर्माण घटिया तरीके से कर रहा था। इस बात का पता जनपद सदस्य को चला तो उन्होंने न केवल काम रुकवा दिया बल्कि इसकी शिकायत भी कलेक्टर से कर दी। सीपत बलौदा मुख्य मार्ग गुड़ी से नवगठित ग्राम पंचायत कर्रा तक डेढ़ किमी की दूरी में प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के तहत सड़क निर्माण का कार्य चल रहा है जिसका काम मेकडम मेकर्स इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्राइवेट लिमिटेड रायपुर को मिला है। ठेकेदार द्वारा रात को सड़क का घटिया मटेरियल से निर्माण कराया जा रहा था । गुरुवार की रात 12 बजे ठेकेदार ने सड़क निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ किया तो इसकी जानकारी जनपद सदस्य गौरी अभिलेश यादव को लगी तो वह रात को पंचायत के सरपंच और ग्रामीणों को लेकर कार्य स्थल पहुंच गई। यहां देखा कि विभाग का कोई भी अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित नही है खराब मटेरियल से ठेकेदार का सुपरवाइजर निर्माण करा रहा है। जनपद सदस्य ने रात में निर्माण कराए जाने का कारण पूछा तो सुपरवाइजर ने ठेकेदार के कहने से रात में निर्माण कराने की बात कही। दूसरे दिन सुबह जनपद सदस्य ने इस कार्य का विरोध करते हुए कलेक्टर, मस्तूरी एसडीएम एवं प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के कार्यपालन अभियंता को लिखित शिकायत की।

हां की है शिकायत
"प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना के तहत गुड़ी से कर्रा सड़क का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसमें बहुत घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। रात के अंधेरे में कोई निर्माण नहीं किया जाता इसके बाद भी ठेकेदार के अादमी काम कर रहे थे। इसकी जांच के लिए कलेक्टर और सम्बंधित अधिकारियों को लिखित शिकायत की गई है।"
-गौरी अभिलेश यादव, जनपद सदस्य

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें