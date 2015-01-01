पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:सीतापुर में सहकारी बैंक का 50 साल बाद बनेगा भवन, मंत्री ने किया भूमिपूजन

सीतापुरएक घंटा पहले
विधायक और खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने जिला सहकारी बैंक की नवीन शाखा भवन का भूमि पूजन किया। सीतापुर में सहकारी बैंक का संचालन लगभग 50 वर्षों से हो रहा है पर अब तक बैंक किराए के भवन में संचालित हो रहा था, जहां जगह की काफी समस्या थी। ग्राहकों को भी बैंक के बाहर खड़े होकर इंतजार करना पड़ता था। समस्या को देखते हुए पुराने सोसाइटी भवन के सामने खाली पड़ी जमीन पर बैंक निर्माण करने के लिए 15 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति दी गई। जिसका भूमि पूजन मंत्री के द्वारा किया गया। उसके बाद खाद्य मंत्री अपने निवास स्थान पहुंचे वहां कार्यकर्ताओं से भेंट कर उन्हें दीपावली पर्व की अग्रिम बधाई देते हुए क्षेत्र की समस्याओं के बारे में अवगत हुए। उपस्थित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि क्षेत्र की समस्याओं का जल्द से जल्द निराकरण कर अवगत कराएं। इस अवसर पर ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष तिलक बेहरा, जनपद अध्यक्ष शांति देवी, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष प्रेमदान कुजूर, गणेश सोनी, परमेश्वर गुप्ता, संदीप गुप्ता, बिगन राम, मनीषा पनिकर, मनोज अग्रवाल, राकेश सोनी, विष्णु सोनी, शिव गुप्ता, बदरुद्दीन खान, सुखदेव राम, मनीष गुप्ता, मतलूब खान और अर्णव गुप्ता व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सहित सभी विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी इस अवसर पर उपस्थित थे।

