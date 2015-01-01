पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:सुबह 5 बजे मवेशी चराने जंगल गए 60 साल के वृद्ध को हाथी ने मार डाला

सूरजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • वनकर्मियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप, नहीं देते हाथियों के होने की सूचना

सूरजपुर जिले के प्रतापपुर वन परिक्षेत्र के दुरती में जंगली हाथी ने 60 वर्षीय एक बुजुर्ग को मार डाला। मंगलवार को सुबह करीब 5 बजे वह मवेशियों को चराने गया था। तभी अंधेरा होने की वजह से हाथी से सामना हो गया। घटना के बाद प्रतापपुर पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद उसे परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार सूरत लाल यादव सुबह पांच बजे हमेशा की तरह अपने मवेशियों को चराने खदरा जंगल की ओर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान जंगली हाथी से सामना हो गया और हाथी ने सूंड से उठाकर पटक कर उसके सीना को कुचल दिया। वहीं विभाग ने परिजनों को तत्कालीन सहायता राशि के रूप में 25 हजार दी है। घटना के बाद क्षेत्र के लोग दहशत में है। बता दें कि प्रतापपुर एवं आसपास का इलाका पिछले कई सालों से जंगली हाथियों के उत्पात से जूझ रहा है। बावजूद इसके प्रशासन द्वारा कोई सार्थक पहल नहीं की जा रही है। जिससे ग्रामीणों में प्रशासन एवं विभाग के प्रति रोष है।

गड़बड़ी: हाथी पहुंचा रहे फसल को नुकसान, लेकिन कर्मचारी नहीं बना रहे मुआवजा प्रकरण
ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि हाथी हर साल लाखों रुपए के फसल बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी हाथियों के खौफ से ग्रामीणों को निजात दिलाने के लिए प्रशासन एवं विभाग द्वारा कोई सार्थक पहल नहीं किया जा रहा है। वन विभाग सिर्फ हाथी भगाने के नाम पर खानापूर्ति कर रही है। जिस समय हाथी नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं उस समय वन विभाग के कर्मचारी सूचना देने पर भी मुआयना के लिए नहीं आते हैं। मसगा के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि यही हाथियों ने पिछले दिनों पूरी रात किसानों के खेत मे लगे खड़ी फसलों को रौंद दिया। सूचना व जानकारी के बावजूद भी अभी तक वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों द्वारा मौके पर आकर क्षतिपूर्ति नहीं बनाया गया है।

