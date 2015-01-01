पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या की जांच को गए थे, दूसरी मौत गले पड़ी:पुलिस हिरासत में बिजली विभाग के JE की मौत, हत्या के मामले में संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ा था

छत्तीसगढ़ के सूरजपुर में विद्युत सब स्टेशन में शव मिलने के बाद जांच के लिए पहुंची पुलिस टीम। इस दौरान ही जूनियर इंजनियर को हिरासत में लिया गया।
  • सूरजपुर में लटोरी चौकी क्षेत्र का मामला, सब स्टेशन के बाहर युवक का शव मिलने पर पकड़ा था
  • परिजनों ने पुलिस की पिटाई से मौत का आरोप लगाया, पुलिस बोली- कस्टडी में ही नहीं लिया

छत्तीसगढ़ के सूरजपुर में हत्या की तफ्तीश करने गई पुलिस के गले में दूसरी मौत पड़ गई। एक युवक की हत्या के संदेह में विद्युत विभाग के जिस जूनियर इंजीनियर को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, उसकी मंगलवार सुबह मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने पुलिस की पिटाई से जूनियर इंजीनियर की मौत होने का आरोप लगाया है। वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि उसे कस्टडी में लिया ही नहीं गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सूरजपुर के लटोरी चौकी के ग्राम करवां में विद्युत सब स्टेशन परिसर में सोमवार को एक युवक का शव नग्न हालत में मिला था। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। वहां विद्युत कर्मियों और ग्रामीणों की भीड़ लगी थी। संदेह के आधार पर बालोद निवासी जूनियर इंजीनियर पूनम कतलम (40) को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 6.30 बजे पूनम की मौत हो गई।

पुलिस ने कहा- जिस युवक का शव मिला, उसका इंजीनियर से झगड़ा हुआ था
पुलिस का कहना है कि पूनम शराब पीने का आदी था। जिस युवक का शव सब स्टेशन परिसर में मिला है, उसकी पहचान गजाधरपुर निवासी हरिशचंद्र (24) पुत्र धनेश्वर के रूप में हुई है। वह रविवार शाम 5.30 बजे घर से निकला था। रविवार रात हरिशचंद्र ने 4 अन्य लोगों के साथ सब स्टेशन में बैठकर शराब पी। नशे की हालत में पूनम और हरिशचंद्र में झगड़ा हुआ था। हरिशचंद्र के शरीर पर चोट के निशान थे।

एसपी बोले- कस्टोडियल डेथ नहीं, हार्टअटैक से हुई मौत
सूरजपुर एसपी राजेश कुकरेजा ने कस्टोडियल डेथ से इनकार किया है। कहा कि जूनियर इंजीनियर को संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ा तो उसने तबीयत खराब होने की बात कही। इसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। साथ में एक अटेंडर भी था। सुबह करीब 4.30 बजे पूनम बाथरूम गया और बेहोश हो गया। डॉक्टर ने हार्ट अटैक से मौत की बात कही है। सब स्टेशन में मारपीट के बाद उसके कपड़ों में खून लगा था।

