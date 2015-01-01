पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:परिजन बोले- पुलिस ने पीट-पीटकर मार डाला गर्दन, आंख और पीठ पर दिखे चोट के निशान

  • जेई की अस्पताल में मौत, शव रखकर परिजन ने किया एनएच जाम, पुलिस पर हत्या का आरोप
  • करवां बिजली सब स्टेशन परिसर में सोमवार को युवक का शव मिला था, उसकी हत्या के संदेह में पुलिस जेई से पूछताछ कर रही थी

बिजली विभाग के जूनियर इंजीनियर की मौत से आक्रोशित परिजनों ने बिश्रामपुर हाइवे पर शव रखकर चक्काजाम कर दिया। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस ने पीट-पीटकर जेई की हत्या कर दी और अब मामले को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है। यही कारण है कि पोस्टमार्टम के समय मांग करने के बाद भी वीडियोग्राफी नहीं कराई गई। इसके साथ ही मामले में पुलिस और प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के बयान अलग-अलग सामने आ रहे हैं। पुलिस जहां शाम चार बजे पूछताछ के समय स्वास्थ्य खराब होने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने की बात कह रही है। गांव के सरपंच और सब स्टेशन के स्टाफ ने बताया कि जेई को पुलिस सुबह दस बजे ही अपने साथ लेकर चली गई थी। वहीं जेई के शरीर पर मौजूद चोट के निशान भी पिटाई की कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं। बालोदा बाजार निवासी पूनम कतलम (40) विद्युत विभाग में जूनियर इंजीनियर के पद पर हैं। वर्तमान में उनकी पोस्टिंग सूरजपुर जिले के लटोरी चौकी अंतर्गत करवां विद्युत सब स्टेशन पर है। सोमवार को सब स्टेशन में मिले युवक के शव मामले में पुलिस हत्या की आशंका पर जूनियर इंजीनियर को संदेही मानकर चल रही थी।

मारपीट: गर्दन, आंख और पीठ पर चोट के निशान
मृतक जूनियर इंजीनियर की नाक, गर्दन, आंख और पीठ पर चोट के निशान किसी मारपीट जैसे समझ में आ रहे हैं। वहीं दो डॉक्टरों की टीम ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया है। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि शव के विसरा को सुरक्षित कर जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजा जा रहा है। वहीं करवां के सरपंच ललन सिंह ने बताया कि दस बजे ही पुलिस आई थी और जेई को अपने साथ ले गई। वहीं सब स्टेशन के स्टाफ ने बताया कि पुलिस जब लेकर गई है तब जेई के शरीर पर कोई चोट के निशान नहीं थे। सिर्फ एक तरफ के गाल में सूजन थी।

मनमानी: चाचा ने पीएम की वीडियोग्राफी की मांग की थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने नहीं कराई
मंगलवार की सुबह लटोरी स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सुबह चार बजे जेई की मौत हो गई। इससे आक्रोशित परिजनों ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद जमकर हंगामा किया। इस दौरान शव को बिश्रामपुर में हाइवे पर रखकर न्याय की मांग की। मृतक जेई के भाई दीपक सिंह कतलम और चाचा खुलाश राम नेताम परिजनों ने बताया कि रात में पुलिस ने उसकी पिटाई की। इस कारण पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान वीडियोग्राफी की मांग की गई, लेकिन पुलिस-प्रशासन ने यह भी जरूरी नहीं समझा।

मांग: परिजन ने चौकी प्रभारी को तत्काल सस्पेंड करने व मुआवजे की मांग की
इस दौरान उन्होंने सक्षम अधिकारी से मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कर दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की और लटोरी चौकी प्रभारी सुनील सिंह को तत्काल निलंबित करने की मांग की। इसके साथ मृतक के परिजनों को 2 लाख का मुआवजा देने और अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के साथ परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को भी नौकरी देने की मांग की। दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया जाए। प्रदर्शन देख अफसर मौके पर पहुंचे, लेकिन परिजन मानने को तैयार नहीं थे।

दोनों पक्षों के अपने-अपने दावे
मृतक के भाई की नहीं हुई पूनम से बात
मृतक के भाई दीपक सिंह कतलम ने बताया कि कल उन्होंने फोन किया था तो पुलिस स्टाफ ने फोन उठाया। इस दौरान दूसरी तरफ बोल रहे व्यक्ति ने बोला कि बार-बार फोन मत करो। इसके साथ ही बताया कि जेई रास्ते में रोड पर पड़े हुए थे। जहां से उठाकर उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है। जबकि पुलिस ने अपने बयान में बताया कि परिजनों से इंजीनियर की बात कराई गई थी। वहीं भाई ने आरोप लगाया कि यह सामान्य मौत नहीं है। पुलिस की पिटाई के कारण जेई की हालत बिगड़ी और अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हुई है। पुलिस झूठी कहानी गढ़ रही है।

पंकज बेक के परिजन भी प्रदर्शन में रहे मौजूद
आज से करीब एक साल पहले इसी तरह पुलिस हिरासत में हुई पंकज बेक की मौत मामले में पंकज की पत्नी रानू बेक भी मौजूद रहीं। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस इसी तरह निर्दोषों को अपनी हिरासत में लेकर मौत के घाट उतार रही है। इसी तरह मेरे पति के साथ यही घटना हुई थी, आज फिर से इस घटना की पुनरावृति हुई है। जिसमें अंत तक न्याय की मांग करेंगे और दोषियों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाएंगे।

पुलिस ने बताई जेई की माैत की यह कहानी
पुलिस ने बताया कि जेई ने युवक की मौत के मामले में जेई पूछताछ की गई थी। इस दौरान उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ी तो शाम चार बजे प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लटोरी में भर्ती कराया, इस दौरान चौकी नहीं लाया गया। अस्पताल में उनकी मौत हुई है। वहीं हरिशचंद्र की हत्या के आरोप में आरोपी संजय कुमार, संजय कुमार दुबे, विजय को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

विभाग को पुलिस ने नहीं दी सूचना: बिजली विभाग सहायक यंत्री अनुरंजन कुजूर ने बताया कि नियमत: विभाग के कर्मचारी की गिरफ्तारी के समय अधिकारियों को सूचना देना जरूरी होता है। लेकिन, मंगलवार की सुबह तक बिजली विभाग को पुलिस की ओर से कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई।

