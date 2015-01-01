पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:नवा छत्तीसगढ़ का नारा देकर बनाया अपराध का गढ़

सूरजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साधू राम सेवा कुंज में भाजपा की जिला कार्यसमिति की बैठक आयोजित, सरकार पर साधा निशाना

प्रदेश में 15 साल तक रमन सरकार का स्वर्णिम काल रहा। लेकिन, कांग्रेस ने नवा छत्तीसगढ़ का नारा देकर प्रदेश को अपराध का गढ़ बना दिया है। सरकार अपने वादों से मुकर रही है और सभी वर्गों का शोषण कर रही है। इसके खिलाफ पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव में घर-घर जाकर प्रदेश सरकार की नाकामियों को बताएंगे और केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं की जानकारी देंगे। यह बातें साधू राम सेवा कुंज में आयोजित भाजपा जिला कार्यसमिति की बैठक में भाजपा नेताओं ने कहीं। कार्यसमिति की बैठक में नेताओं ने कहा कि प्रदेश इन दिनों अराजकता, अत्याचार, अव्यवस्था व राज्य सरकार के जन विरोधी फैसलों से त्रस्त है। पूरे प्रदेश में आदिवासियों, दलितों व वंचितों के अधिकारों पर आघात हो रहा है। वहीं सत्ता के संरक्षण में रेत, शराब, कोल माफिया समेत आपराधिक तत्व फल-फूल रहे हैं। 2018 में प्रदेश में नवा छत्तीसगढ़ का नारा देकर कांग्रेस ने जीत हासिल की और प्रदेश को अपराध का गढ़ बना दिया। किसानों को 2500 रुपए क्विंटल धान खरीदने का लालच देकर झांसे में ले लिया। लेकिन, अब खरीदी शुरू करने में भी बिलंब कर रही है। गांव-गांव गोठान बनाए जाने में व्यापक भ्रष्टाचार किया जा रहा है। इसमें करोड़ों की सरकारी धनराशि का बंदरबांट किया गया। इसके साथ प्रदेश में पिछले दो सालों के दौरान अपराध का ग्राफ काफी तेजी से बढ़ा है। पुलिस कस्टडी में पंकज बेक की मौत हुई, लेकिन आज तक पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय नहीं मिल सका है। बेटियों के साथ दुष्कर्म होने के बाद भी थानों में केस दर्ज करने के नाम पर रिश्वत मांगी जा रही है। इसके साथ ही अन्य नेताओं ने प्रदेश सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष बाबूलाल अग्रवाल, मीडिया प्रभारी शशिनाथ तिवारी, कोषाध्यक्ष थलेश्वर साहू समेत बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

कृषि के लिए केंद्र सरकार लाई ऐतिहासिक कानून
भाजपा नेताओं ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए गए कृषि संबंधी कानून ऐतिहासिक है। किसान अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए स्वतंत्र है। प्रदेश के हिसाब से यह कानून अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि यहां की 90 प्रतिशत आबादी कृषि पर निर्भर है। केंद्र सरकार ने प्रदेश के किसानों के लिए किसान सम्मान निधि के लिए 15 सौ करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं। इसके साथ ही केंद्र सरकार के कई अन्य ऐतिहासिक फैसलों को बताते हुए उन्हें जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का आह्वान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें