पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:आज से खुलेंगे सिनेमाघर, नहीं बढ़ेगा किराया

सूरजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुजुर्गों और बच्चों को घर पर ही रहने की सलाह, सैनिटाइजर और साबुन से हाथ धोना जरूरी

कोरोना की वजह से बंद सिनेमाघरों को खोलने की अनुमति मिल गई है। सिनेमाघर, थिएटर, मल्टीप्लेक्स के माध्यम से फिल्मों के प्रदर्शन का संचालन किया जा सकेगा। कन्टेनमेंट जोन, बफर जोन में सिनेमाघर बंद रहेंगे। 65 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के व्यक्ति, अन्य रोगों से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति, गर्भवती महिलाएं और 10 वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों को घर पर ही रहने की सलाह दी गई है। सिनेमाघर, थिएटर, मल्टीप्लेक्स के प्रबंधकों को सलाह देने कहा गया है कि जहां तक संभव हो कम से कम 6 फीट की सामाजिक दूरी का पालन किया जाए। फेस कवर, मास्क का उपयोग अनिवार्य रूप से किया जाए। प्रवेश और निकास बिन्दुओं के साथ - साथ परिसर के भीतर सामान्य क्षेत्रों में हैण्ड सेनिटाइजर की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करना होगा। साबुन से हाथ धोना या सैनिटाइजर करना होगा। ऑडिटोरियम और परिसर में दर्शकों के प्रवेश और निकास के लिए कतार व्यवस्था एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने चूना या अन्य किसी उचित रंग से गोल घेरा ,सर्कल, निशान लगायी जाये। एकल स्क्रीन पर और साथ ही एक मल्टीप्लेक्स में विभिन्न स्क्रीन पर लगातार स्क्रीनिंग के बीच पर्याप्त समय अंतराल पंक्तिबद्ध और दर्शकों के बाहर निकलने को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रदान किया जाए। बैठने की व्यवस्था में सिनेमाघर, थिएटर, मल्टीप्लेक्स का अधिभोग उनकी कुल बैठने की क्षमता का 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं होगी। लेकिन मल्टीप्लेक्स का किराया नहीं बढ़ाने की बात कही गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें