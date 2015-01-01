पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:घरों में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 77 हजार का सामान बरामद

सूरजपुर2 दिन पहले
  • शहरी क्षेत्र में हुई तीन चोरियों की वारदातों का हुआ खुलासा, आरोपियों को भेजा जेल

घरों में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले तीन आरोपियों को कोतवाली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता हासिल की है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से 77 हजार कीमती चोरी का सामान भी बरामद किया है। आरोपियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने तीन जगहों पर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। जानकारी के अनुसार वार्ड नंबर 12 केतका रोड निवासी केके अग्रवाल ने 6 अक्टूबर को पुलिस को बताया कि घर की बाड़ी में बने कमरे का ताला तोड़कर अज्ञात चोरों ने कमरे में रखे 50 हजार रुपए के बर्तन चोरी कर लिए। इसी तरह 1 नवंबर को मेन रोड निवासी पवन डोसी के कमरे का ताला तोड़कर अज्ञात चोरों ने सबमर्सिबल पंप, वायर, टीवी, सिलाई मशीन सहित अन्य चीजों की चोरी कर ली। तीसरे मामले में 3 नवम्बर को राहुल केजरीवाल के घर के पीछे बाड़ी कुआं में लगे सबमर्सिबल पंप को चोरी कर लिया। पुलिस ने तीनों मामलों में केस दर्ज कर विवेचना शुरू कर दी। इसी दौरान जांच कर रही कोतवाली पुलिस टीम को मुखबिर से सूचना मिलने पर संदेह के आधार पर राहुल साहू उर्फ कल्लू, राजकुमार सिंह व सन्नी पासवान से पूछताछ की। इस दौरान संदेहियों ने बताया कि वार्ड क्रमांक 12 में ताला तोड़कर चोरी की वारदात को उन्होंने ही अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने उनकी निशानदेही पर 6 पीतल का गंजा, 2 पीतल का सुपली, 1 पीतल का गधरा, 1 एल्यूमीनियम की परात बरामद कर ली। जिसकी कीमत 40 हजार रुपए आंकी गई है। पवन डोसी के यहां हुई चोरी में राहुल साहू उर्फ कल्लू व राजकुमार सिंह के पास से सबमर्सिबल पंप, वायर, टीवी, गैस कटर कीमत 35 हजार रुपए बरामद किए। राहुल केजरीवाल के यहां हुए चोरी में राहुल साहू उर्फ कल्लू पुत्र रामअवतार साहू निवासी साहू गली से 1 पंप बरामद किया। जिसकी कीमत दो हजार रुपए आंकी गई है। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया है। इस कार्रवाई में एसआई हिम्मत सिंह शेखावत, एएसआई गजपति मिर्रे, बिसुनदेव पैंकरा, राजकुमार नायक, रावेन्द्र पाल, सुरेश साहू, गौतम दुबे, बालकुमारी मिंज सक्रिय रहीं।

