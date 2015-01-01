पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:भारी वाहनों के कारण सड़क हुई जर्जर, गर्मी में धूल और बारिश में कीचड़ से परेशान हो रहे ग्रामीण

सूरजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत गिरवरगंज से नैनपुर और औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र को जोड़ने वाली सड़क हो गई बदहाल

ग्राम पंचायत गिरवरगंज से नैनपुर व औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पूरी तरह से जर्जर हो चुकी है। आलम यह है कि सड़क पर सिर्फ भारी वाहन ही आवाजाही कर पा रहे हैं। छोटे वाहन व बाइक सवारों को काफी मुश्किलें होती हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि काफी शिकायत और धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। वहीं ओवरलोड वाहनों के कारण जहां पहले सड़क खराब हो चुकी है, वहीं अब दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका बनी रहती है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क की हालत औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र बनने के बाद हुई है। क्योंकि, औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र को जोड़ने वाली यह एकमात्र सड़क है। जहां दिनभर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही बनी रहती है। मालूम हो कि औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र में बड़े-बड़े उद्योग तो स्थापित कर दिए गए, लेकिन उन तक पहुंचने के लिए आज तक सड़क नहीं बनाई गई है। सड़क के निर्माण को लेकर कई बार जनप्रतिनिधियों के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों ने आंदोलन व धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। लेकिन, इसका भी कोई निर्णय नहीं निकला। इसके बाद से जनप्रतिनिधि भी इसके लिए रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र तक पहुंचने के लिए आज भी भारी वाहन गांव के बीच से होकर गुजरते हैं। जिससे कभी भी बड़ी दुर्घटना होने की आशंका बनी रहती है। कई बार इस जर्जर सड़क पर दुर्घटनाएं भी हो चुकी हैं। इसके बाद भी प्रशासन इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

नारकीय जीवन जीने को मजबूर ग्रामवासी
मेन रोड नेशनल हाइवे 43 से होकर ग्राम पंचायत गिरवर गंज होते हुए औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र नैनपुर पहुंचने के लिए मात्र एक ही सड़क है। यह सड़क ग्राम पंचायत की है और वह भी गांव के बीचों-बीच से होकर गुजरती है। जिससे वहां रह रहे रहवासियों का जीना दूभर हो गया है। जर्जर सड़क पर छोटे वाहन व बाइक सवारों का चलना मुश्किल हो गया है। इसके साथ ही वह सिंगल सड़क है, जिस पर एक भारी निकलने पर दूसरे वाहन के लिए जगह भी नहीं रहती है। गर्मी के समय पर धूल के अंबार व बारिश के बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढों में भरा पानी ग्रामीणों के लिए परेशानी बढ़ा रहा है।
जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी कोई सहयोग नहीं
जर्जर सड़क को लेकर ग्राम वासियों ने कई जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी सहयोग की अपेक्षा की। लेकिन उनके सभी वादे भी खोखले निकले। कई बार जर्जर सड़क को लेकर आंदोलन भी किया गया, लेकिन उससे भी कोई निष्कर्ष निकलकर नहीं आया। आंदोलन के समय तो जनप्रतिनिधि सामने आए और इसके बाद आंदोलन खत्म होते ही सब भूल गए।

दुर्घटना की बनी रहती है आशंका
ग्राम पंचायत से औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र तक जाने वाले भारी वाहनों के चलने से हमेशा दुर्घटना होने की संभावनाएं बनी रहती है। क्योंकि, बच्चे सड़क पर खेलते रहते हैं और स्कूल भी हैं। जिससे लोगों में डर बना रहता है कि कहीं कोई दुर्घटना घटित ना हो जाए। कई बार दुर्घटना भी घटित हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन किसी की किसी भी प्रकार की जान-माल की हानि नहीं हुई है। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से सड़क बनवाए जाने की मांग की है।

औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र के लिए सड़क नहीं
ग्राम पंचायत नैनपुर, गिरवरगंज और पचीरा के बीचों-बीच औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र बसाया गया है। लेकिन, आज तक वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए स्थाई सड़क का निर्माण आज तक नहीं कराया गया है। इस कारण औद्योगिक क्षेत्र तक जाने वाले वाहन ग्राम पंचायत से गुजर कर औद्योगिक क्षेत्र तक पहुंचते हैं।

बनाई जाए अलग से एक और सड़क
ग्राम पंचायत गिरवरगंज के सरपंच कमलेश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि जर्जर सड़क को लेकर ग्राम वासियों के साथ कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी के समय ही तीन-चार बार सड़क बनाने की मांग की। इस पर उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत जर्जर सड़क को बनाने का आश्वासन दिया था और टेंडर भी हो चुका है। जिसका कार्य भी कुछ समय बाद शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। लेकिन, हमारी मांग यह है कि ग्राम पंचायत में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश से दुर्घटना का डर हमेशा बना रहता है और इसके लिए हमें औद्योगिक परिक्षेत्र जाने वाले भारी वाहनों के चलने के लिए स्थाई सड़क की व्यवस्था की जाए।

