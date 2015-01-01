पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डाॅ किरणमयी नायक ने कहा है कि सूरजपुर क्षेत्र में जागरूकता की कमी है, जिस कारण उत्पीड़न के मामले ज्यादातर देखे जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए वालंटियर्स एवं महिला जनप्रतिनिधियों का सहयोग लेकर क्षेत्र में लड़कियों को जागरूक किया जाए कि वे बिना शादी के पुरुष के साथ न रहें। उन्होंने सूरजपुर जिले के महिलाओं के उत्पीड़न संबंधित प्रकरणों पर जन सुनवाई के दौरान यह बात कही। इसके बाद 8 प्रकरणों पर सुनवाई करते हुए 4 प्रकरण नस्तीबद्ध, 2 निराकृत, 1 रायपुर एवं 1 प्रकरण कोरिया जिला स्थानांतरित किया गया। जिसमें आवेदक मुकेश राजवाड़े निवासी इमलीपारा, भटगांव सूरजपुर के द्वारा अपनी बहन के संदिग्ध अवस्था में हुई मृत्यु के संबंध में उचित जांच के लिए आवेदन किया गया था, महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष के समक्ष मृत छात्रा के पिता उपस्थित हुए एवं आवेदक भाई के रायपुर होने पर मामले को स्पष्ट रूप से जांच एवं सुनवाई करने के लिए रायपुर स्थानांतरित किया गया है। दूसरे प्रकरण में महिला के द्वारा पिता के विरुद्ध जेवर नहीं देने की शिकायत की गई थी, प्रकरण पर अनावेदक पिता उपस्थित हुए एवं डाॅ किरणमयी नायक ने महिला के उपस्थित न होने पर मोबाइल पर ही बात कर सुनवाई की। जिसमें निराकरण बतौर पिता व पुत्री के मध्य संबंध सुधारने को ध्यान में रखकर प्रकरण का निराकरण किया। इसके अलावा अन्य मामलों में उन्होंने सुनवाई की।

