मांग:धान संग्रहण केंद्र में काम कर रहे मजदूरों ने मांगी 5 माह की मजदूरी

  • 5 महीने से मजदूरी नहीं मिलने के कारण मजदूर हो रहे परेशान

जिले के धान संग्रहण केंद्र में काम कर रहे सैकड़ों मजदूरों को पिछले 4-5 महीने से मजदूरी नहीं मिल रही है। इससे ग्रामीण परेशान हो रहे हैं। सोमवार को ग्रामीणों ने मजदूरी की मांग को लेकर मार्कफेड दफ्तर का घेराव किया। जिसके बाद मार्कफेड के डीएमओ बुधमान सिंह टेकाम ने दस दिनों में मजदूरी भुगतान करने का आश्वासन देकर आंदोलन को शांत कराया। मालूम हो कि प्रदेश सरकार धान खरीदी केंद्रों पर धान खरीदी कर रही है। जिसमें से सैकड़ों क्विंटल धान राइस मिलरों के पास संग्रहण केंद्रों से डीईओ के माध्यम से कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए भेजा गया। वहीं लाखों टन धान को संग्रहण करने के लिए ग्राम देवनगर, बसदेई में धान संग्रहण केंद्र बनाया गया है। जहां मार्कफेड की देख-रेख में धान संग्रहण किया गया है। यहां धान की देख-रेख करने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या मजदूरों को रखा गया था। जिन्हें 295 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से मजदूरी का भुगतान करने की बात कही गई थी। लेकिन पिछले 4-5 महीने से मजदूरों को मजदूरी नहीं दी जा रही है। इसी बीच संग्रहण केंद्र में धान संबंधित सभी काम खत्म हो गए। मजदूरों ने बताया कि संग्रहण प्रभारी ने कहा कि आपका काम खत्म हो चुका है। आप अपने घर चले जाएं। मजदूर बताते हैं कि दोनों जगह के संग्रहण केंद्रों में फर्जी मजदूर दर्ज किए गए हैं। वहीं मजदूरी नहीं मिलने के कारण हमारे घरों में आर्थिक परेशानी हो रही है। कड़ी धूप, बरसात में मजदूरी की है। जिसके बाद भी 5 माह से भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। यदि भुगतान 10 दिनों के अंदर नही हुआ तो मजदूर कलेक्टर दफ्तर का घेराव करेंगे। बता दें कि कुछ महीने पहले मार्कफेड डीएमओ बीएस टेकाम ने अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ जाकर मजदूरों से मारपीट की थी। मजदूरों ने जिसकी शिकायत सूरजपुर सिटी कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद भी उस मामले में अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

