इतना गर्म नवंबर:राजधानी में 10 साल का रिकार्ड टूटा, अजीब मौसम के कारण पुरानी बीमारियों ने दिखाए तेवर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछली 5 तारीख की रात थी एक दशक में सबसे ठंडी

राजधानी रायपुर में इस साल ठंड वाले महीने नवंबर के दूसरे और तीसरे हफ्ते का मौसम गर्मी के रिकार्ड तोड़ना शुरू कर चुका है। मंगलवार, 17 नवंबर को राजधानी में दोपहर का तापमान 34 डिग्री के ऊपर पहुंच गया। इसमें नवंबर के सबसे गर्म दिन के 10 साल पुराने रिकार्ड को ध्वस्त कर दिया है। लेकिन जहां नवंबर का दूसरा-तीसरा हफ्ता गर्मी के रिकार्ड तोड़ रहा है, पहला हफ्ता ठंड के रिकार्ड तोड़ चुका था। हैरतअंगेज ही है कि इसी माह की 5 तारीख की रात पिछले 10 साल में नवंबर की सबसे ठंडी रात के रूप में दर्ज हुई थी। केवल 10 दिन के भीतर हुए मौसम के इस अजीबोगरीब बदलाव को शहर के हर घर में वायरल इंफेक्शन और सर्दी-खांसी-बुखार की वजह माना जा रहा है। राजधानी में पिछले एक दशक में नवंबर पहली बार इतना गर्म है। दोपहर में धूप से चुभन महसूस होने लगी है और रात में भी पंखे-एसी चलाने पड़े हैं। जबकि यही महीना ठंड के साथ शुरू हुआ था। लेकिन मंगलवार को राजधानी में दिन का तापमान 34.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री अधिक है। मौसम विभाग का नवंबर के 10 साल के तापमान का रिकार्ड बताता है कि 2010 से पिछले साल तक किसी भी नवंबर में दिन में पारा 34 डिग्री से ऊपर नहीं पहुंचा है। 2018 में दिन का तापमान अधिकतम 33.9 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया था। वह भी नवंबर की शुरुआत यानी 6,7 तारीख को। इसके बाद 2015 में अधिकतम तापमान 33.8 डिग्री तक पहुंचा था। 2014, 2011 और 2010 में भी पारा 33 डिग्री से ऊपर तक पहुंचा। लेकिन यह 34 डिग्री तक या उससे ऊपर कभी नहीं गया।

इसी बदलाव ने बिगाड़ी सेहत
मौसम विज्ञानियों के अनुसार नवंबर में आमतौर पर दिन का तापमान 25 से 30 डिग्री के बीच रहता है। रात में पारा 13 से 15 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है। इस समय रात का तापमान ही नवंबर के महीने में दिन के तापमान के बराबर है। यह ऐसा बदलाव है, जिसने सीधे लोगों की सेहत पर हमला किया है। इसी मौसमी उतार-चढ़ाव ने घरों-घर सर्दी-खांसी और वायरल फीवर की समस्या भी बढ़ा दी है। अंबेडकर अस्पताल में पीडियाट्रिक विभाग की एचओडी डा. शारजा फुलझेले के अनुसार मौसमी बदलाव से वायरल की दिक्कत बढ़ी है। बच्चों में सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार की शिकायत ज्यादा है। उन्हें बचाने के लिए मास्क तो जरूरी है ही, बच्चों को बाहर निकलने से रोकना भी जरूरी है।

10 साल में नवंबर के गर्म दिन
सालतापमान (तारीख)
201932.2 (4)
201833.9 (6)
201732.1 (29)
201632.2 (9)
201533.8 (16)
201433.2 (16)
201332.5 (25)
201231.6 (24)
201133.5 (6,7)
201032.2 (18)

तीन दिन तक ऐसा मौसम
लालपुर मौसम केंद्र के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार बंगाल की खाड़ी से बड़ी मात्रा में समुद्र से नमीयुक्त हवा आ रही है। खाड़ी में बने सिस्टम के कारण हवा की दिशा दक्षिण-पूर्व हो गई है। अगले दो-तीन दिनों तक सिस्टम की वजह से हवा की दिशा यही रहेगी और इस ओर से आने वाली नमीयुक्त हवा के कारण बस्तर संभाग में कहीं-कहीं पर हल्की बारिश होगी। यह हवा मध्य छत्तीसगढ़ तक पहुंचेगी, जिससे रात का तापमान भी बढ़ेगा और दिन में भी गर्मी रहेगी। मौसम विज्ञानियों के अनुसार तापमान में अभी बदलाव नहीं होगा।

अजीब मौसम के कारण पुरानी बीमारियों ने दिखाए तेवर, ऐसे मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी
राजधानी में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या कम है, लेकिन जिन लोगों को पुरानी गंभीर बीमारियां हैं, मौसम बदलते ही अब तेवर दिखा रही हैं। पिछले एक माह से आ रहे गंभीर मरीजों के बदलते ट्रेंड पर नजर रखने के बाद एम्स के डायरेक्टर डा. नितिन नागरकर ने बताया कि कोरोना के गंभीर मरीज अभी कम हैं, लेकिन आईसीयू में ऐसे गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या ज्यादा है, जिन्हें दूसरी बीमारियां हैं और लंबे समय से इलाज चल रहा है। राजधानी में पिछले एक माह से कोरोना मरीजों की रोज सामने आने वाली संख्या 100-150 के आसपास है। डाक्टरों का कहना है कि सामान्य तौर पर अब लोग टेस्ट करवाने नहीं जा रहे हैं, इसलिए यह स्थिति है। टेस्ट वही करवा रहे हैं, जिन्हें लक्षण नजर अा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा, जिन्हें पुरानी बीमारियां हैं और अचानक उभरकर तकलीफ दे रही हैं, वे भी टेस्ट करवा रहे हैं और ज्यादातर पाजिटिव निकल रहे हैं। इनकी हालत गंभीर रहती है, इसलिए बड़े अस्पतालों में गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या में कमी नहीं है। एम्स में ही कोरोना के 200 से ज्यादा मरीज भर्ती हैं, जिनमें से दूसरी बीमारियों के कारण 40 फीसदी गंभीर स्थिति में हैं। पिछले एक-दो महीनों से तुलना करें तो पता चलता है कि कोरोना के भले ही 400 की जगह 200 मरीज भर्ती हैं, लेकिन इनमें से 70 से ज्यादा गंभीर हैं। इसमें 40 से 60 मरीज आईसीयू में वेंटिलेटर के भरोसे हैं।
टेस्ट से ही पता चलेगा कोरोना है या मौसमी बीमारी
एम्स के डॉक्टरों के अनुसार कोरोना और वायरल इंफेक्शन के लक्षण लगभग समान हैं। सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार मौसमी बीमारियों का लक्षण भी है और कोरोना का भी महत्वपूर्ण लक्षण। लक्षण कोरोना के हैं या मौसमी बीमारी के, यह तब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकता जब तक कि टेस्ट न करवाया जाए। यही नहीं, जिन्हें यह लक्षण नजर आ रहे हैं, उन्हें पूरी सावधानी बरतनी शुरू कर देनी चाहिए।

पुरानी बीमारियों से तकलीफ शुरू होते ही जांच जरूरी
एम्स के आईसीयू में अभी भर्ती अधिकांश गंभीर मरीजों की यह हालत कोरोना की वजह से नहीं बल्कि डायबिटीज, अस्थमा, कैंसर, किडनी समेत अन्य बीमारियों की वजह से हुई है। डाक्टरों का मानना है कि कोरोना की शुरुआत यानी मार्च-अप्रैल के बाद से बड़ी संख्या में पुरानी बीमारियों से ग्रस्त लोग रूटीन चेकअप के लिए अस्पताल नहीं जा पाए या टेस्ट वगैरह भी नहीं करवाया। इतना लंबा गैप और मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से ही कई लोगों को पुरानी बीमारियां परेशान करने लगी हैं। जिन्हें पुरानी बीमारी से दिक्कत होने लगी है, उन्हें तुरंत कोरोना जांच करवाने के साथ अस्पताल में भर्ती होना चाहिए ताकि समस्या नहीं बढ़े।

"ट्रामा में मरीजों की संख्या पिछले 5-6 माह की तुलना में फिर बढ़ गई है। अब सर्दी-बुखार, पेट व एक्सीडेंटल केस के साथ कोरोना के अलावा दूसरी बीमारियों के मरीज ज्यादा आ रहे हैं और गंभीर हालत में भर्ती हो रहे हैं। अब सावधानी ज्यादा जरूरी है।"
-डॉ. नितिन एम नागरकर, डायरेक्टर एम्स

