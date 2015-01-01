पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने बदली व्यवस्था:10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षाएं सिर्फ 71% नंबरों के लिए क्योंकि 29% आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से

रायपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा केंद्रों में होगी या इसे भी ऑनलाइन लेंगे, यह तय नहीं

सुधीर उपाध्याय | कोरोना की वजह से स्कूल खोलने पर 26 जनवरी के बाद मंथन शुरू होगा, लेकिन मोटे तौर पर यह माना जा रहा है कि बोर्ड को छोड़कर बाकी स्कूलों का इस सत्र में खुल पाना मुश्किल हो गया है। यही नहीं, छत्तीसगढ़ में दसवीं और बारहवीं की फाइनल परीक्षा को भी दो हिस्से में बांट दिया गया है। कुल अंकों में से 29 प्रतिशत आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के आधार पर दे दिए गए। परीक्षा केवल 71 प्रतिशत नंबरों के लिए होगी। इसमें भी यह तय नहीं हो पा रहा है कि परीक्षा मैनुअल (परीक्षा केंद्र में जाकर) ली जाएगी, या फिर इसे भी ऑनलाइन ही आयोजित किया जाएगा।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक कोरोना की वजह से 26 जनवरी तक स्कूल नहीं खुलेंगे। इसके बाद यदि स्थिति सामान्य रहती है तो फिर दसवीं-बारहवीं बोर्ड के अनुसार कुछ दिन स्कूल खुल सकते हैं। इसके अनुसार ही फिर केंद्र में परीक्षा हो सकती है। इससे पहले, दसवीं-बारहवीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा दो हिस्सों में बंटी रहती थी। एक हिस्सा थ्योरी और एक प्रैक्टिकल। अधिकांश विषयों में 70 नंबर की थ्योरी और 30 नंबर प्रैक्टिकल के लिए है। लेकिन इस बार इसमें बदलाव किया गया है। प्रैक्टिकल के अंक तो पहले जैसे ही होंगे। लेकिन थ्योरी को दो भागों में बांट दिया गया है। 70 नंबर की थ्योरी में 20 नंबर आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से दिए जाएंगे। जबकि 50 नंबर के लिए केंद्र में परीक्षा हो सकती है। इसके अनुसार ही माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल (माशिमं) तैयारी कर रहा है।

अब बोर्ड में बढ़ेंगे छात्र
दसवीं-बारहवीं की परीक्षा में इस बार छात्रों की संख्या करीब 9 लाख तक हो सकती है। पिछली बार साढ़े छह लाख छात्र बोर्ड एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे। छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ने की मुख्य वजह यह है कि कोरोना की वजह से इस बार नवमीं-ग्यारहवीं में जनरल प्रमोशन दिया गया था। कोई भी छात्र फेल नहीं हुआ था। इसलिए छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ेगी। अफसरों का कहना है कि बोर्ड एग्जाम के लिए आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 15 दिसंबर है। इसके बाद भी यह कहा जा सकता है कि छात्रों की संख्या कितनी होगी। लेकिन यह जरूर है कि पिछली बार से इस बार ज्यदाा छात्र होंगे।

आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से 20 नंबर
"दसवीं-बारहवीं के काेर्स में इस बार 30 से 40% की कटौती की गई। अभी ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। छात्रों काे हर महीने असाइनमेंट दिए जा रहे हैं। असानइमेंट के 20 नंबर है। यही नंबर आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के तौर पर आगामी बोर्ड परीक्षा में छात्रों को दिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए तैयारी की जा रही है।"
-वीके गाेयल, सचिव, माशिमं

