पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छूट का असर:जमीन की रजिस्ट्री से 127 करोड़ की कमाई, पिछले साल से 8.71% ज्यादा

रायपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटे प्लॉट की खरीद-बिक्री में छूट और गाइडलाइन में कमी से लाेगों को राहत

छाेटे प्लाट की खरीदी-बिक्री में छूट, गाइडलाइन रेट और रजिस्ट्री शुल्क में कमी के फैसले की वजह से इस साल सरकार को रजिस्ट्री से 127.85 करोड़ की कमाई हुई है। पिछले साल अक्टूबर में 127.60 करोड़ की कमाई हुई थी। यानी लॉकडाउन के दौरान रजिस्ट्री दफ्तर बंद रहने के बावजूद 8.71 फीसदी ज्यादा राजस्व मिला है। मध्यम वर्ग को राहत देने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने 5 डिसमिल से छोटे प्लॉट की खरीदी-बिक्री में रोक हटाने का फैसला लिया है। इसके अलावा गाइडलाइन दरों और रजिस्ट्री फीस में कमी की है। इस साल कोरोना के बावजूद इसका असर राजस्व पर पड़ा है। 2019 में जहां अक्टूबर में 16504 रजिस्ट्री हुई थी, वहीं इस साल 18754 रजिस्ट्री हो चुकी है। यह पिछले साल के मुकाबले 16.63 फीसदी ज्यादा है। इसी तरह रजिस्ट्री से कमाई भी बढ़ी है। कोरोना काल में पंजीयन दफ्तर लॉकडाउन के कारण लंबे समय तक बंद रहे या कम क्षमता व कोरोना गाइडलाइन प्रतिबंधों के साथ संचालित हुए। इसके बावजूद पंजीयन और राजस्व प्राप्ति में वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। बता दें कि रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर को प्रोत्साहित करने के उद्देश्य से ही सरकार ने कई अहम फैसले लिए थे। इसमें छोटे प्लॉट की खरीद-बिक्री से रोक हटाने के अलावा गाइडलाइन रेट में 30 फीसदी की कटौती की गई। जमीन के नामांतरण और डायवर्सन की प्रक्रिया सरल की गई। रजिस्ट्री फीस को दो फीसदी किया गया। रजिस्ट्री के लिए सभी तरह की अनुमति और अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र के लिए सिंगल विंडो प्रणाली लागू की गई। इससे भी प्रक्रिया आसान हो गई। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए दस्तावेजों के पंजीयन ऑनलाइन ई-पंजीयन प्रणाली से किए जा रहे हैं। पंजीयन के लिए ऑनलाइन अपॉइंटमेंट स्लॉट बुकिंग को अनिवार्य किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें