गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही में पुलिस की कार्रवाई:15 साल की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ के 8 दिन बाद FIR दर्ज, 3 घंटे में आरोपी गिरफ्तार

छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही (GPM) जिले में पड़ोसी युवक ने 15 साल की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ की। पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज होने के 3 घंटे में ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
  • गौरेला क्षेत्र में 10 नवंबर की घटना, आरोपी की धमकी से डरकर चुप रही किशोरी
  • अपनी बहन से बात करने के लिए आरोपी युवक के घर फोन लगवाने गई थी किशोरी

छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही (GPM) जिले में पड़ोसी युवक ने 15 साल की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़ की। किसी को बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। इससे डरकर किशोरी 8 दिनों तक चुप रही, लेकिन फिर हिम्मत कर गुरुवार को मामला दर्ज करा दिया। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज होने के 3 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामला गौरेला थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ग्राम लालपुर निवासी 15 साल की किशोरी गांव के ही शिव राठौर के घर 10 नवंबर की शाम करीब 7 बजे अपनी बहन को फोन लगवाने के लिए गई थी। आरोपी ने उसकी बहन को कॉल लगाया और खुद बात करता रहा, लेकिन किशोरी से बात नहीं कराई। जब किशोरी ने बात कराने के लिए कहा तो आरोपी ने फोन काट दिया और मकान का दरवाजा बंद कर अश्लील हरकत करने लगा।

अपने भाई को किशोरी ने घटना की जानकारी दी
किशोरी ने किसी तरह अपना बचाव किया और बहन को घटना की जानकारी देने की बात कही। इसके बाद आरोपी ने किशोरी पर दबाव बनाना शुरू कर दिया और किसी को भी बताने या पुलिस में रिपोर्ट करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इससे डरकर किशोरी चुप हो गई। फिर गुरुवार को हिम्मत कर किशोरी ने घटना की जानकारी अपने भाई को दी और रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

