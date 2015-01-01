पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 1586 नए कोरोना संक्रमित, 17 मरीजों की मौत, 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की हो रही जांच

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना जांच के लिए गुरूर में सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी।
  • रायपुर में एक हफ्ते में 21 में से 20 मौतें आईसीयू में

छत्तीसगढ़ में सोमवार को 1586 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें रायपुर के 112 नए संक्रमित शामिल हैं। नए संक्रमितों में दुर्ग में 123, कोरबा में 138, जांजगीर चांपा में 163 नए केस मिले हैं। 17 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। इसमें राजधानी की एक मौत शामिल है। इस बीच प्रदेश में 20 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना जांच भी हो चुकी है। नवंबर में औसतन प्रतिदिन 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना जांच की जा रही है। नवंबर के शुरुआती एक हफ्ते में रायपुर संभाग में 21 में से 20 मरीजों की आईसीयू में मौत हुई है। इसमें 13 साल की एक किशोरी शामिल है। एक मरीज की मौत अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान हुई। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार कोरोना जांच के लिए देरी की वजह से इस तरह के हालात बन रहे हैं। जल्द जांच होने पर मरीज को आईसीयू में भर्ती की जरूरत कम ही पड़ती है। इस माह हुई 21 मौतों में पचास प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मृतकों की आयु 50 से 65 साल के बीच है। इसमें भी पुरुषों की संख्या सत्तर प्रतिशत से अधिक है। हेल्थ विभाग के मीडिया इंचार्ज डॉक्टर सुभाष पांडे के मुताबिक पहले से गंभीर रोगों से ग्रस्त मरीजों को बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। कोरोना की जांच करवाने में देरी नहीं करनी चाहिए।

