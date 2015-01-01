पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 1679 नए केस, 18 मौतें भी; मरीजों का औसत 10.5 फीसदी पर

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
जांजगीर में घर-घर सर्वे करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • रायपुर में 174 नए मरीज

प्रदेश में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 1679 नए केस मिले हैं। इसमें रायपुर के 174 संक्रमित शामिल है। 18 मौतें भी हुई है, इसमें राजधानी की दो मौत शामिल है। इस बीच राहत देने वाली खबर ये है कि प्रदेश में एक्टिव मरीजों का औसत घटकर अब साढ़े दस प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। यही नहीं, इलाज के बाद ठीक होने का औसत भी अब बढ़कर 88.3 प्रतिशत पहुंच गया है। जून के महीने में प्रदेश में एक्टिव मरीजों का औसत करीब 69 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद एक्टिव मरीजों का औसत घटता बढ़ता रहा, बीते पांच माह में पहली बार ये गिरावट साढ़े दस प्रतिशत आई है। एक्टिव मरीजों के औसत में गिरावट का सीधा अर्थ है अस्पतालों और यहां तक कि होम आइसोलेशन में भी मरीजों का दबाव कम हो रहा है। प्रदेश में रिकवरी रेट 88.3 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई है। विशेषज्ञ इसे राहत की बात बता रहे हैं। प्रदेश में औसतन 1900 से 2000 मरीज प्रदेश में रोजाना स्वस्थ हो रहे हैं। हेल्थ विभाग के मीडिया इंचार्ज डॉक्टर सुभाष पांडे के मुताबिक सर्दियों के मौसम में केस बढ़ने की आशंका के मद्देनजर विभाग की ओर से लगातार तैयारियां की जा रही है।

