छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 1721 नए कोरोना केस, 25 मरीजों की मौत भी, रायपुर में 144 संक्रमित

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
सैंपलों की जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। (फाइल फोटो)

प्रदेश में बुधवार काे कोरोना के 1721 नए केस सामने आए हैं। इनमें रायपुर के 144 संक्रमित शामिल हैं। कोरोना से राज्यभर में 25 मौतें भी हुई हैं। इसमें राजधानी की 2 मौत भी शामिल है। रायपुर जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा सवा छह सौ से अधिक हो चुका है। यह प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा है। कोरोना संक्रमितों के साथ-साथ मरने वालों की संख्या में भी रायपुर सबसे आगे है। दूसरे नंबर पर दुर्ग जिले है। रायपुर के बाद यहां सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुई और आंकड़ा पांच सौ के नजदीक पहुंच रहा है। जिले में 486 से अधिक मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि राज्य में सबसे कम मौत नारायणपुर जिले में हुई है। यहां दो संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है।

इसके अलावा लगभग हर जिले में मौतें हुई हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार त्योहार के कारण लोग जांच करवाने कम पहुंच रहे हैं। हालांकि सभी जांच सेंटर नियमित समय पर खोलने के साथ-साथ मोबाइल वैन भी दौड़ रही है, लेकिन लोग खुद ही नहीं आ रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि त्योहार के बाद लोग

