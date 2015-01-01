पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयकर छापे में पकड़ी गड़बड़ी:छत्तीसगढ़ में विज्ञापन कारोबारियों के यहां से 1.80 करोड़ नकदी और 1.50 करोड़ के जेवर मिले, बेनामी संपत्ति के भी दस्तावेज

रायपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विज्ञापन कारोबारियों के ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की कार्यवाही दूसरे दिन भी जारी रही। फाइल फोटो।
  • एएसए एडवरटाइजर और व्यापक के 2 ठिकानों दफ्तरों में जांच जारी
  • रायपुर-बिलासपुर के 9 ठिकानों पर शुक्रवार सुबह को पड़ा था छापा

छत्तीसगढ़ में काम कर रही एएसए एडवरटाइजर और व्यापक इंटरप्राइजेज से जुड़े ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग के छापे में कई गड़बड़ियां पकड़ में आई हैं। आयकर अधिकारियों ने बताया, दोनों कंपनियों के ठिकानों से एक करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए की नकदी पकड़ी गई है।

इसके अलावा आयकर अफसरों ने करीब एक करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये मूल्य के जेवरात और करोड़ों रुपये की बेनामी संपत्तियों के दस्तावेज भी पकड़े हैं। नकदी और जेवरातों के बारे में आयकर अधिकारियों ने दस्तावेज पेश करने को कहा है।

बताया जा रहा है, दोनों कंपनियों के पास से लेन-देन के बोगस दस्तावेज और संदिग्ध लेखे मिले हैं। आयकर अधिकारी एक-एक दस्तावेज की बारीकी से जांच कर रहे हैं। इसकी सूचनाओं के आधार पर कारोबारियों से पूछताछ की जाएगी।

दो दिन की जांच के बाद आयकर अधिकारियों ने जांच का दायरा सीमित किया है। अब जांच एएसए एडवरटाइजर के गुरुनानक चौक और व्यापक के मैग्नेटो मॉल स्थित मुख्य दफ्तर में ही चल रही है। आयकर अधिकारियों ने रायपुर और बिलासपुर के 9 ठिकानों पर जांच की है।

शुक्रवार को पड़ा था छापा

आयकर विभाग ने शुक्रवार सुबह दो विज्ञापन कंपनियों एएसए एडवरटाइजर और व्यापक इंटरप्राइजेज के ठिकानों पर दबिश डाली थी। यह कार्रवाई सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो गई। आयकर अधिकारी कोविड-19 की आपातकालीन सेवा का स्टीकर लगी गाड़ियों से छापा मारने पहुंचे थे।

