बढ़ता कोरोना बढ़ती लापरवाही:3600 की जगह 1800 हुए टेस्ट, मास्क फाइन बंद, एयरपोर्ट, तहसील और कमिश्नरी में कोरोना जांच ही नहीं

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
लालपुर कोविड अस्पताल में 37 मरीज भर्ती। - Dainik Bhaskar
लालपुर कोविड अस्पताल में 37 मरीज भर्ती।

राजधानी में जनवरी में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से घटे और वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होने के बाद यह आम धारणा बनने लगी कि कोरोना के केस कुछ दिन में पूरी तरह खत्म हो जाएंगे। लेकिन फरवरी में 4 दिन में कोरोना के रोजाना औसतन 119 मामलों ने चिकित्सा मशीनरी को चिंता में डाल दिया है।

कोरोना के मामले पूरे प्रदेश में जितने निकल रहे हैं, उनमें से आधे केवल राजधानी में हैं। यह भी तब, जबकि डाक्टरों का मानना है कि रायपुर में पिछले 15 दिन से कोरोना जांच 3600 से घटकर 1800 के स्तर पर आ गई है और इसी में 6 प्रतिशत मरीज निकल रहे हैं। अगर पूरी जांच हो तो औसत के हिसाब से ही 200 के आसपास मरीज मिलने लगेंगे। दिसंबर के अंत में राजधानी में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या शहर में लगातार घटती रही, यही ट्रेंड जनवरी में भी देखने को मिला। दिसंबर में जहां 250 से 300 मरीज रोजाना की संख्या घटकर 180 पर आ गई। जनवरी में ये आंकड़ा 125 के आसपास पहुंच गया।

कोरोना को कम होता मानकर प्रशासन की ओर से भी बहुत सारे बंदोबस्त बंद कर दिए गए। इसमें तहसील, कमिश्नरी दफ्तर और एयरपोर्ट में की जाने वाली कोरोना जांच के सेटअप को ही बंद कर दिया गया। इतना ही नहीं, कोरोना के हल्के लक्षण वाले मरीजों के इलाज के लिए बनाए गए 10 केयर सेंटर में से अक्टूबर के बाद से धीरे धीरे सभी को बंद किया जाने लगा। स्थिति ये है कि अब शहर में केवल एक ही केयर सेंटर लालपुर में चल रहा है। जहां पर इलाज के लिए सौ बिस्तरों की व्यवस्था है।

जुर्माना अघोषित तौर पर बंद
नगरीय प्रशासन की टीमें कोरोना काल के दौरान शहर में 27 लाख रुपए तक मास्क नहीं पहनने के लिए जुर्माना कर चुकी थीं। नगर निगम की तरफ से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं करने पर दुकानदारों ही नहीं, अाम लोगों से कुल मिलाकर 14 लाख रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया था। लेकिन 20 जनवरी के बाद से सारी कार्रवाई अघोषित रूप से बंद है। ज्यादातर दुकानों में मास्क नहीं तो सामान नहीं जैसे नारों की तख्तियां हटा ली गई हैं। अधिकांश वर्क प्लेस में सेनिटाइजर जैसे इंतजाम भी हट गए हैं।

चिंता इसलिए
शहरकेस
रायपुर125
भोपाल63
इंदौर33
नागपुर200
रांची23
दिल्ली128
मुंबई391

(नोट : 3 दिन में मिले केस के अनुसार रोज का औसत)

ऐसे समझें स्थिति
राजधानी में पिछले 4 दिन में रोजाना 125 के औसत से जितने मरीज मिले हैं, उनमें से 90 प्रतिशत में सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार जैसे लक्षण हैं। शहर में तकरीबन 800 लोगों की जान कोरोना से गई है। सीएमओ कार्यालय ने हाल में मौतों की ऑडिट के बाद दावा किया कि जितने लोगों की जान गई, उनमें से करीब 35 प्रतिशत ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने अस्पताल पहुंचने के 24 घंटे के भीतर दम तोड़ दिया। डाक्टरों के मुताबिक कोरोना को पूरी तरह खत्म मानकर असावधानी सही नहीं है। इसीलिए रायपुर में कोरोना केस नजदीकी बड़े शहरों की तुलना में दो से तीन गुना हैं, जबकि आबादी आधी से भी कम है।

चार दिन में हुए 8 हजार टेस्ट मिले 500 केस
हेल्थ अफसरों ने बताया कि रायपुर को रोजाना 3600 टेस्ट का टारगेट मिला था, जबकि 2 हजार सैंपल नहीं इकट्ठा हो पा रहे हैं। इन्हीं में 500 पाजिटिव मिल गए हैं। अनुमान है कि अगर हर दिन 3600 टेस्ट का टारगेट पूरा हो तो रायपुर में रोजाना 200 से ऊपर संक्रमित निकलने की आशंका है।

