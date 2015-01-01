पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:पूरे अक्टूबर में 181 मौतें और नवंबर के सिर्फ 21 दिन में ही 309, प्रदेश में 2284 नए मरीज मिले

रायपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देवभोग में जांच दल के साथ सीएमएचओ पहुंचे, समझाइश के बावजूद एक भी ग्रामीण ने नहीं कराया कोरोना टेस्ट।
  • लक्षण को नजरअंदाज कर रहे लोग, नवंबर में रोजाना 15 की जान गई
  • इस माह 82 फीसदी से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीजों की मौत आईसीयू में

पीलूराम साहू | जैसी की आशंका थी, राजधानी-प्रदेश में नवंबर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। संक्रमण बढ़ने की रफ्तार भले ही ज्यादा तेज नहीं है, लेकिन मौतों के आंकड़े डराने वाले हैं। अक्टूबर के 30 दिन में प्रदेश में कोरोना से 181 लोगों की जान गई थी। नवंबर के 21 दिन ही हुए हैं और कोरोना 309 लोगों की जान ले चुका है, जबकि महीना पूरा होने में 9 दिन बाकी है।
डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक अब लोग कोरोना के लक्षण को नजरअंदाज कर रहे हैं और देर से जांच करवा रहे हैं। इस वजह से गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं, जिन्हें बचा पाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। यही वजह है कि मौतें अचानक तेजी से बढ़ गई हैं। केवल नवंबर माह के 21 दिन की समीक्षा की जाए तो रोजाना 15 से ज्यादा लोगों की कोरोना से जान जा रही है।

82% मौतें आईसीयू में : यही वजह है कि नवंबर में जिन 309 लोगों की मौत कई अस्पतालों में हुई है, उनमें 253 मरीजों की मौत आईसीयू व एचडीयू में हुई। बाकी मरीजाें की मौत आइसोलेशन वार्ड में हुई।
यानी 82 फीसदी मरीज गंभीर थे, जिनका इलाज आईसीयू व एचडीयू में चल रहा था। आइसोलेशन वार्ड में मौत की संख्या कम हुई है, क्योंकि अब गंभीर मरीजों का इलाज आईसीयू व एचडीयू में किया जा रहा है। रायपुर में नवंबर में 33 मौत हो चुकी है।

दिवाली के बाद केस
नवंबरप्रदेशनवंबररायपुर
17172117199
18204818227
19214919248
20184220166
21228421273

3 अस्पताल में 454 की मौत
राजधानी के 30 निजी अस्पतालों में 478 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई है। जबकि एम्स, अंबेडकर व माना अस्पताल में 454 लोगों की जान गई है। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के अनुसार मंगलवार तक एम्स में 224, अंबेडकर में 220 व माना में 10 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा। निजी अस्पतालों में अगस्त से मरीजों के खर्च पर इलाज शुरू किया गया। तब राजधानी के केवल 10 अस्पतालों को इलाज के लिए मान्यता दी गई थी। अब इसकी संख्या बढ़कर 30 हो गई। 14 कोरोना केयर सेंटर का संचालन भी किया जा रहा है, जहां केवल एक मौत आयुर्वेद कॉलेज में हुई है। इनमें 5 सेंटर में 97 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।
लोग जांच नहीं करवा रहे

"त्योहार की वजह से लोग लक्षण के बावजूद कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने के बजाय बुखार का इलाज करवाते रहे। कई लोग इसीलिए गंभीर हो गए। इसीलिए अक्टूबर की तुलना में मौतें बढ़ी हैं। यह सही है कि फ्लू का सीजन है, लेकिन डाॅक्टर से पूछकर जांच करवा लेनी चाहिए।"
-डॉ. आरके पंडा, सदस्य कोरोना कोर कमेटी

फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन बढ़े
"अक्टूबर की तुलना में गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। अभी जो मरीज इलाज के लिए आ रहे हैं, उनके फेफड़े में काफी इंफेक्शन मिल रहा है। 60 फीसदी से ज्यादा मरीज दूसरी बीमारियों वाले भी हैं, जाहिर है उनका खतरा बढ़ा हुआ है। अब जांच में देरी बिल्कुल नहीं करें।"
-डॉ. देवेंद्र नायक, सीनयर गेस्ट्रोसर्जन

प्रदेश में 2284 नए मरीज मिले 22 मौतें भी
प्रदेश में शनिवार को कोरोना के 2284 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें 273 मरीज रायपुर के हैं। रायपुर में तीन समेत 22 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। नई मौत के साथ ही प्रदेश में काेरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 2714 हो गई है। रायपुर में 642 लोगों की मौत हुई है। प्रदेश में पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या 2 लाख 21 हजार 688 है। वहीं 20 हजार 659 एक्टिव केस है। रायपुर में मरीजों की संख्या 44 हजार 570 है। इनमें 6999 लोगांे का इलाज चल रहा है।

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार त्योहारी सीजन में जरूरी ऐहतियात नहीं बरतने व ठंड के कारण संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। इसलिए रायपुर समेत हर जिलों में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई है। रायपुर में रोजाना साढ़े 3 हजार सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। हालांकि रोजाना औसतन 2000 सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। इन दिनों प्रदेश में औसतन 25 हजार सैंपलों की जांच की जा रही है। हालात बिगड़ते जा रहे हैं।

