छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:प्रदेश में 1829 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 21 मौतें, पिछले 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 827 ही ठीक हुए

रायपुर38 मिनट पहले
धमतरी के जिला अस्पताल के कोविड लैब में हर दिन 100 से अधिक लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हो रहा है।

प्रदेश में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 1829 नए मरीज मिले हैं। राजधानी में 220 संक्रमितों की पहचान की गई है। रायपुर में तीन समेत प्रदेश में 21 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। प्रदेश में कोराेना से मरने वालों की संख्या 2768 पहुंच गई है। इनमें रायपुर की 645 मौत शामिल हैं। दूसरी ओर प्रदेश में पॉजिटिव केस भी बढ़कर 227328 हो गए हैं। एक्टिव केस 22815 हैं, जबकि रायपुर में 7492 मरीजों का इलाज विभिन्न अस्पतालों व घरों में चल रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 827 लोग स्वस्थ हुए हैं। अंबेडकर अस्पताल के एआरटी सेंटर में 10 समेत 12 लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। रायपुर में ज्यादा संक्रमित तो मिल ही रहे हैं, कोरबा, जांजगीर-चांपा, रायगढ़ व बिलासपुर में भी मरीजों की संख्या अच्छी खासी है। कई दिन इन जिलों में रायपुर से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। पिछले दो दिन से रायपुर में कोई मौत नहीं हुई है। इसे लेकर विशेषज्ञ भी मंथन कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि रायपुर में प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस हैं। दूसरी ओर जिलों में मौतों की संख्या बढ़ी है। एम्स व अंबेडकर अस्पताल में जो मौत हो रही हैं, वह ज्यादातर रिफरल केस हैं। यानी दूसरे जिलों से यहां इलाज के लिए भेजे गए हैं। एम्स के डायरेक्टर डॉ. नितिन एम नागरकर के अनुसार ऐसे गंभीर मरीज आ रहे हैं, जिनका 10-15 दिनों तक इलाज किसी दूसरे अस्पताल में हुआ हो। ऐसे मरीजों को आईसीयू व एचडीयू में इलाज किया जा रहा है।

सख्ती : शादी में अब सिर्फ 200 लोगों की अनुमति
रायपुर कलेक्टर के निर्देश अनुसार शादी कार्यक्रम में अब दोनों पक्षों से कुल 200 लोग ही मौजूद रह सकेंगे। पहले दोनों पक्षों से दो-दो सौ यानी कुल 400 लोगों की अनुमति थी।

अब मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 200 रुपए का जुर्माना
छत्तीसगढ़ में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना 100 से बढ़ाकर 200 रुपए कर दिया गया है। इसकी जांच स्वास्थ्य, निगम, पुलिस की टीमें करेंगी।

