जीएसटी फर्जीवाडा:258 करोड़ के जीएसटी चोरी में 2 गिरफ्तार, अफसरों का दावा - अब तक की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई

रायपुर22 मिनट पहले
फर्जी इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट के फर्ज़ीवाड़ा को रोकने के लिए लगातार छापामार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार को 258 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी में 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जीएसटी इंटेलीजेंस रायपुर जोनल के अफसर लगातार 3 महीने से इस मामले की जांच कर रहे थे। एक ऐसे अंतर्राज्यीय फेक बिल के रैकेट का खुलासा हुआ है जिसमें 30 से अधिक फर्जी फर्मों को बनाकर लगभग एक हज़ार करोड़ रुपए से भी ज्यादा की फर्जी बिलिंग कर लगभग 258 करोड़ का जीएसटी फर्जीवाडा किया है। फर्जी फर्मों से फर्जी बिल जारी कर उनके आधार पर विभिन्न फर्मों को फर्जी इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट पारित कर उनका एजीएसटी रिफंड प्राप्त किया है। अफसरों का दावा है कि अब तक कि यह सबसे बड़ी कार्यवाही है। अफसरों के अनुसार फ़र्ज़ी कंपनी के तार ग्वालियर (मध्य प्रदेश) से भी जुड़े हुए हैं।

अफसर भेष बदलकर फ़र्ज़ी कंपनियों की जांच कर रहे थे। इसके साथ दो माह से छुप रहे आरोपियों तक पहुंचने में कई प्रकार के साइबर फॉरेंसिक टूल्स जैसे आईपी एड्रेस ट्रैकिंग, सीडीआर एनालिसिस, मनी ट्रेल एनालिसिस, सीसीटीवी फुटेज आदि की भी मदद ली गई। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों परितोष कुमार सिंह, रवि कुमार तिवारी को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में 8 फरवरी तक जेल भेज दिया गया।

टैक्स चोरी रोकने का प्रयास
"टैक्स चोरी को रोकने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। हमें आशा है कि टैक्स कंप्लायंस में जल्द ही सुधार देखने को मिलेगा।"
-अजय पाण्डेय, एडीजी, जीएसटी

