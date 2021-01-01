पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश का पहला चाइल्ड बजट:20 हजार कराेड़ रुपये की राशि हो सकती है जारी, 68 लाख से ज्यादा बच्चों पर फोकस

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश का पहला चाइल्ड बजट लगभग बीस हजार करोड़ का होगा। इसमें 0 से 14 साल तक के 68 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चों को केंद्र से रखकर योजनाएं बनाई जाएंगी। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, श्रम, शिक्षा, आदिम जाति कल्याण, स्वास्थ्य और पंचायत विभाग के पास इन बच्चों के लिए योजनाएं होती हैं। इन्हें एक मंच पर लाया जाएगा, जिससे बच्चों के कम्पलीट विकास को ध्यान में रखकर सभी योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन किया जा सके। इसके लिए वित्त विभाग ने संबंधित विभागों से योजनाओं के साथ-साथ उससे लाभान्वित होने वाले वर्ग के बच्चों की जानकारी भी मांगी है।

पहले चाइल्ड बजट के लिए वित्त विभाग ने बड़े स्तर पर तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस संबंध में वित्त विभाग के अधिकारियों ने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के साथ श्रम, शिक्षा, आदिम जाति कल्याण, स्वास्थ्य और पंचायत विभाग के संबंधित योजनाओं के नोडल अधिकारी और वित्त अधिकारियों की बैठक ली है। सभी से 4 फरवरी तक योजनाओं और उस पर निर्धारित बजट की जानकारी मांगी गई है। इसके आधार पर नए सिरे से सभी विभागों की योजनाएं तैयार की जाएंगी, जिससे एक ही किस्म की कई योजनाएं न हों और जो भी योजना बने, उसका बच्चों को फायदा मिले। विभागों से जानकारी मिलने के बाद वित्त विभाग यह आंकलन करेगा कि अलग-अलग विभाग अपनी योजनाओं से किन बच्चों को लाभ दे रहा है। इनमें कितनी योजनाएं ऐसी हैं, जो एक ही किस्म की हैं और उससे लाभ पाने वाले बच्चे भी समान हैं। इसके बाद सभी को ध्यान में रखकर योजनाएं तैयार की जाएंगी।

1400 करोड़ खर्च कर रहा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग
स्वास्थ्य और महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के आंकड़े के मुताबिक हर साल 8 लाख बच्चे पैदा होते हैं। राज्य में नवजात से 14 साल तक के बच्चों की संख्या 68 लाख से ज्यादा है। इनके विकास के लिए आधा दर्जन विभाग कई योजनाएं चलाते हैं। इनमें महिला बाल विकास और स्वास्थ्य मुख्य विभाग है। अकेले महिला बाल विकास विभाग 2200 करोड़ के बजट में से बच्चों पर 14 सौ करोड़ खर्च कर रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग 85 से 90 करोड़ खर्च करता है।
यह राशि केवल टीकाकरण, बाल ह्रदय योजना, कॉकलियर इंप्लांट, मातृ-शिशु योजना पर खर्च की जाती है। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग प्राइमरी से हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले 56 हजार बच्चों पर 14 हजार करोड़ खर्च कर रहा है। इनमें छात्रवृत्ति, निशुल्क किताबें और गणवेश पर ज्यादा राशि खर्च की जाती है।

