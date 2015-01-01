पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

2023 की तैयारी:भाजपा के 200 मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार होंगे, दिवाली बाद ट्रेनिंग देने जाएंगे बूथ तक

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेनिंग के दौरान पूर्व सीएम डॉॅ. रमन सिंह, धर्मलाल कौशिक और विष्णुदेव साय।
  • केंद्र के कार्यों को लोगों तक पहुंचाना व प्रदेश की नाकामी सामने लाना होगा
  • मंडल स्तर के फ्रंट लाइन नेताओं को ट्रेंड करने तीन दिन की ट्रेनिंग शुरू

प्रदेश भाजपा ने तीन साल बाद 2023 में होने वाले चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पार्टी ने अपने मंडल स्तर के फ्रंट लाइन नेताओं को ट्रेंड करने तीन दिनों का प्रशिक्षण शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें भाजपा के 200 मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार होंगे, जो बाद में मंडल और बूथ स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण देंगे। इसमें ये मास्टर ट्रेनर कांग्रेस के घोषणा पत्र में किए वादे और उनमें से अधूरे कामों को जनता के सामने भूपेश सरकार की विफलता के रूप पेश करेंगे। इस ट्रेनिंग का उदघाटन करते हुए प्रदेश के अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय ने शिविर को गंभीरता से लेेने की नसीहत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशिक्षण देने जिला, मंडल स्तर पर जाएं तो उसका असर सामने वालों पर पड़ना चाहिए। इस प्रशिक्षण शिविर का ध्येय केंद्र के कार्यों को लोगों तक पहुँचाने के साथ ही प्रदेश सरकार की नाकामियों को भी लोगों के सामने लाना है। आप सब को प्रशिक्षण देने के पहले विषय को अपने जीवन में अपनाना होगा ताकि श्रोता पर आप का सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़े। राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष व प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा है कि हम ऐसे दल के कार्यकर्ता हैं, जिसका लक्ष्य ही राष्ट्र निर्माण हैं, राष्ट्र के लिए कार्य करना है। छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनीतिक हालात को लेकर रमन सिंह ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ केवल छला ही नहीं गया है बल्कि बुरी तरह ठगा गया है। 50 हजार का स्मार्ट कार्ड छीन लिया, 25 सौ रुपए का बेरोजगारी भत्ता नहीं दिया। सीमेंट के मूल्य में रेत के मूल्य में बेतहाशा वृद्धि हो गयी। विश्व में छत्तीसगढ़ पहला राज्य है, जिसने एक रुपया में चावल दिया, नमक दिया, अनेक विकास कार्य किये, केंद्र सरकार की अनेक योजनाएं छत्तीसगढ़ के हित में चल रही थीं लेकिन कांग्रेस की प्रदेश सरकार आने के बाद सब बंद और ठप हो गयी। अटल जी ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य दिया, कांग्रेस ने क्या किया और वर्तमान में क्या कर रही है, प्रदेश की दशा इस बात की गवाह है। प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री पवन साय, नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक, पादप वनौषधि बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रामप्रताप सिंह भी उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम को प्रशिक्षण वर्ग संयोजक दीपक पटेल ने भी संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें