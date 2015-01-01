पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:200000 मरीज ठीक, प्रदेश में 2747 नए संक्रमित, 14 मौतें भी

रायपुर12 मिनट पहले
सैंपल लेता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • घर में स्वस्थ हुए: 116929 अस्पताल में ठीक: 83896

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना से 200000 से ज्यादा मरीज स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। इनमें होम आइसोलेशन यानी घर पर ही रहकर 116929 (62.72 प्रतिशत) लोग स्वस्थ हुए, तो अस्पताल से ठीक होकर 83896 (37.28 प्रतिशत) मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए। जबकि सोमवार को प्रदेश में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या सवा 2 लाख के करीब पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 21926 एक्टिव केस हैं, यानी इनका होम आइसोलेशन या अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। इधर, पिछले 24 घंटे में प्रदेश में 2747 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिनमें से 248 रायपुर के हैं। 14 मरीजों की जान गई है। रायपुर के अनाज मंडी में 50 लोगों की जांच की गई, जिसमें 22 लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। राजधानी रायपुर में मरीजों की संख्या 45 हजार पार कर 45141 हो गई है। कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 2747 हो गई है, जिसमें 642 रायपुर के हैं। दो लाख मरीजों का स्वस्थ होना अच्छा संकेत है और जब से प्रदेश में होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा शुरू हुई है, तब से बिना व हल्के लक्षण वाले मरीजों का कोरोना केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कम हो रही है। अस्पतालों में ऐसे मरीजों की भर्ती मार्च व अप्रैल में की गई। बाद में भर्ती बंद कर दी गई। दिवाली के बाद नए संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। विशेषज्ञ इसे कोरोना का दूसरा चरण बता रहे हैं। रायपुर में रविवार को 40 दिनों बाद 300 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले। ज्यादा मरीज तो मिल ही रहे हैं, खास बात ये है कि पहले से ज्यादा गंभीर होते हैं। इसलिए नवंबर में नई मौत की संख्या बढ़ गई है। दिवाली के दौरान बाजारों में भी अच्छी खासी भीड़ रही। लाेग मॉस्क भी नहीं लगा रहे हैं इसलिए संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। सीनियर कैंसर सर्जन डॉ. युसूफ मेमन व मेडिकल कंसल्टेंट डॉ. योगेंद्र मल्होत्रा का कहना है कि ठंड में फ्लू व वायरल फीवर आम है। इसके बाद भी ये लक्षण दिखते ही कोरोना जांच करवाएं।

ठंड में फ्लू के मरीज मिलने के कारण भी लोग कंफ्यूज है कि यह सामान्य फ्लू है या कोरोना। कोई भी फ्लू हो, जांच कराने में ही भलाई है। इससे समय पर बीमारी की पहचान होगी और समय पर इलाज मिलेगा। इससे मरीज गंभीर होने से बचेंगे। प्रदेश में लगातार हो रही मौत को भी कम किया जा सकेगा।

ऐसे स्वस्थ हुए 2 लाख

  • पहले मरीज की छुट्टी - 31 मार्च
  • 100वां मरीज स्वस्थ - 30 मई
  • 10000 मरीज - 16 अगस्त
  • 100000 मरीज - 06 अक्टूबर
  • 200000 मरीज - 23 नवंबर
