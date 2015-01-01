पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आसान होगी पहुंच:छत्तीसगढ़ के 15 जिलों में 23 नई तहसीलों की होगी शुरुआत, कल से करने लगेंगी काम

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
जिलों और तहसीलों के पुनर्गठन की कार्यवाही काफी समय से चल रही थी। कुछ महीनों पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने इन तहसीलों की घोषणा की थी। फाइल फोटो।
  • मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल करेंगे वर्चुअल शुभारंभ
  • कल ही राजपत्र में प्रकाशित करने की तैयारी

प्रदेश के 15 जिलों में बुधवार को 23 नई तहसीलें शुरू हो जाएंगी। सरकार के इस कदम से राजस्व प्रशासन तक जनता की पहुंच आसान बनने वाली है। पुनर्गठन के लिए बनी समिति इसकी सिफारिश काफी पहले कर चुकी है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बुधवार को इन 23 नवीन तहसीलों की सौगात देंगे। इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री निवास में सुबह 11 बजे एक सादा समारोह आयोजित है। मुख्यमंत्री वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये इन तहसीलों की शुरुआत करेंगे।

आयोजन में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत, राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल के अलावा कई मंत्री और विधायक मौजूद रहने वाले हैं।

सरकार ने 11 नवम्बर को तहसील गठन की अधिसूचना को राजपत्र में प्रकाशित करने की भी तैयारी की है। मुख्यमंत्री अपने जनसंपर्क अभियान के तहत इन तहसीलों की घोषणा पहले ही कर चुके हैं। इन नई तहसीलों को मिलाकर छत्तीसगढ़ में तहसीलों की संख्या बढ़कर 174 हो जाएगी। प्रदेश में अभी 149 तहसीलें हैं।

यहां बनेंगी नई तहसीलें

रायपुर जिले में खरोरा और गोबरा नवापारा नई तहसीलें होंगी। धमतरी जिले में भखारा, दुर्ग जिले में बोरी और भिलाई-3, राजनांदगांव जिले में गंड़ई, बालोद जिले में अर्जुन्दा को तहसील बनाया जा रहा है।

बिलासपुर जिले में सकरी, रतनपुर और बेलगहना, मुंगेली जिले में लालपुर थाना, जांजगीर-चांपा जिले में सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार और कोरबा जिले में दर्री और हरदीबाजार को तहसील का दर्जा मिलेगा।

वहीं सरगुजा में दरिमा, बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज में रामचंद्रपुर और सामरी, कोरिया में केल्हारी, सूरजपुर में लटोरी, जशपुर में सन्ना और सुकमा जिले में गादीरास नई तहसीलें होंगी।

ऐसा होगा नई तहसीलों का क्षेत्राधिकार

रायपुर के खरोरा में - 27 पटवारी हल्के और 70 गांव

गोबरा नवापारा में - 24 पटवारी हल्के और 54 गांव

धमतरी के भखारा में - 28 पटवारी हल्के और 73 गांव

दुर्ग के बोरी में - 13 पटवारी हल्के और 37 गांव

भिलाई-3 में - 40 पटवारी हल्के और 90 गांव

राजनांदगांव के गंडई में - 19 पटवारी हल्के और 78 गांव

बालोद के अर्जुन्दा में - 21 पटवारी हल्के और 62 गांव

बिलासपुर के सकरी में 31 पटवारी हल्के और 74 गांव

रतनपुर में - 14 पटवारी हल्के और 49 गांव

बेलगहना में - 19 पटवारी हल्के और 66 गांव

मुंगेली के लालपुर थाना में - 24 पटवारी हल्के और 93 गांव

जांजगीर-चांपा के सारागांव में - 11 पटवारी हल्के और 33 गांव

बम्हनीडीह में - 12 पटवारी हल्के और 39 गांव

बाराद्वार में - 20 पटवारी हल्के और 50 गांव

कोरबा के दर्री में - 25 पटवारी हल्के और 48 गांव

हरदीबाजार में - 19 पटवारी हल्के और 48 गांव

सरगुजा के दरिमा में - 20 पटवारी हल्के और 51 गांव

बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज के रामचंद्रपुर में - 21 पटवारी हल्के और 61 गांव

सामरी में - 17 पटवारी हल्के और 46 गांव

कोरिया के केल्हारी में - 13 पटवारी हल्के और 74 गांव

सूरजपुर के लटोरी में - 28 पटवारी हल्के और 64 गांव

जशपुर के सन्ना में - 18 पटवारी हल्के और 64 गांव

सुकमा के गादीरास में - 12 पटवारी हल्के और 22 गांव

