पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना विश्लेषण:24 हजार का सरकारी अस्पताल व कोविड सेंटरों में इलाज, 92 प्रतिशत स्वस्थ

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सात महीने में राजधानी के 24 हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीजों ने सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज करवाया। 92 प्रतिशत यानी 22 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज सरकारी अस्पतालों से इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ हुए हैं। शहर में तीन बड़े अस्पतालों डॉक्टर अंबेडकर, एम्स और माना कोविड अस्पताल के अलावा 14 कोविड केयर सेंटर भी बनाए गए थे। नए और पुराने शहर के 14 कोविड केयर सेंटरों में 7,569 मरीज इलाज के लिए भर्ती हुए, जिनमें 7,108 इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ हुए। शहर में सरकारी अस्पतालों में मंगलवार शाम की स्थिति में 648 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से डॉक्टर अंबेडकर अस्पताल में 56 मरीज जनरल कोविड वार्ड में और 44 मरीज आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं। बीते सात महीने में कोविड केयर सेंटरों से पांच सौ ज्यादा मरीज रिफर होकर शहर के तीन अस्पतालों डॉक्टर अंबेडकर, माना कोविड अस्पताल और एम्स में भर्ती करवाए गए। शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल व कोविड केयर सेंटर में 6 हजार बिस्तरों में से पांच हजार चार सौ बिस्तर खाली है। बीते 24 घंटे में शहर के तेरह कोविड सेंटर में एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं करवाया गया है। हालांकि ज्यादातर कोविड केयर सेंटर अब बंद हो चुके हैं।

कोविड केयर सेंटर में ऐसा रहा इलाज

सेंटरमरीज भर्ती हुएइलाज के बाद ठीक
सेंट्रल जेल1717
रेलवे मंडल4222
आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज14041291
आयुष होस्टल852838
प्रयास गुढ़ियारी551525
लालपुर600535
अग्रसेन धाम133107
प्रयास सड्ढू2825
इंडोर स्टेडियम16191526
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें