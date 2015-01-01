पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना:रायपुर में 248 और प्रदेश में 2149 नए मरीज मिले, राजधानी की सीमाओं पर दूसरे जिलों से आने वालों की होगी जांच

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
भिलाई के स्वास्थ्यकेंद्र में जांच कराने कतार में खड़े लोग।
  • अब हर सड़क पर टीमें तैनात करने के सीएमएचओ के प्रस्ताव पर रायपुर कलेक्टर ने दी मंजूरी
  • पहली बार बाइक से पलायन कर रहे मजदूर, पहले ट्रेन से होता था

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का राजधानी रायपुर में असर कम करने के लिहाज से शहर-जिले की सीमाओं पर बाहर से आने वाले हर व्यक्ति का कोरोना टेस्ट होगा। रायपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (सीएमएचओ) के प्रस्ताव के बाद कलेक्टर डॉ. एस भारतीदासन ने मंजूरी दे दी है। प्रशासन को दिए गए प्रस्ताव में सीएमएचओ की ओर से कहा गया है कि आने वाले हर व्यक्ति का एंटीजन टेस्ट कर सकते हैं, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पांच-सात मिनट में आ जाएगी। अगर वहां लोग पाॅजिटिव निकलें तो उनके जिलों को इसकी सूचना देकर वहां अस्पताल में भर्ती करने या होम आइसोलेशन का सुझाव दिया जाएगा। दूसरे प्रदेश व जिलों में कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। राजधानी में दूसरी लहर न आए, इसके लिए जरूरी उपाय करने होंगे। शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले लोगों को सीमा पर ही एंटीजन टेस्ट कर लिया जाए। यदि वे पॉजिटिव आते हैं तो संबंधित जिले को सूचना देकर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने की व्यवस्था की जाए। बिना व हल्के लक्षण वाले हों तो होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा दी जा सकती है।

प्रदेश में गुरुवार को 2149 कोरोना के नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। रायपुर में 248 मरीजों की पहचान की गई है। रायपुर में दो समेत 17 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 1323 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब प्रदेश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 2673 व रायपुर में 637 पहुंच गई है। प्रदेश में पॉजिटिव केस 217564 है, जिसमें एक्टिव केस 19421 है। रायपुर में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 44131 है, जिसमें 7281 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। बुधवार को 4 नवंबर के प्रदेश में 2 हजार से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं रायपुर में भी 23 अक्टूबर के बाद मरीजों की संख्या 200 पार कर गई। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार ठंड व त्योहारी सीजन में जरूरी ऐहतियात न बरतने के कारण लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। ठंड में नए केस की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। इसलिए अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन बेड की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। ताकि गंभीर मरीजों को समय पर ऑक्सीजन व वेंटीलेटर मिल सके। रायपुर में रोजाना 5344 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य है, लेकिन अभी 2000 सैंपल ही लिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए 770, ट्रू नॉट के लिए 320 व एंटीजन के लिए 2454 सैंपल शामिल हैं।

इन जगहों में प्रवेश से पहले जांच

  • महादेवघाट
  • कुम्हारी
  • संतोषीनगर
  • तेलीबांधा
  • पचपेड़ीनाका
  • बिरगांव
  • विधानसभा
  • भाठागांव

केस बढ़ रहे इसलिए ऐहतियात
"दिवाली के बाद दूसरे प्रदेश व अन्य जिलों में मरीज तेजी से बढ़े हैं, इसलिए राजधानी में एहतियात जरूरी है। बाहर से आने वालों की जांच होने से यहां भी लोग संक्रमण से बचेंगे और बाहरी लोगों को इलाज भी समय पर मिल जाएगा।"
-डॉ. मीरा बघेल, सीएमएचओ, रायपुर

