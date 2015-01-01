पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रियल एस्टेट एक्सपो:प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा प्रॉपर्टी मेला 27 से, दैनिक भास्कर फेयर में मिलेगा सपनों का घर

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
हर साल की तरह इस साल भी दैनिक भास्कर प्रदेश प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा प्रॉपर्टी फेयर दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से आयोजित किया जा रहा है। कोरोना काल में लोगों को बड़ी राहत देने वाली खबर है कि वे अपनी जरूरत के हर तरह के मकान की खरीदी एक ही छत के नीचे कर सकेंगे। राजधानी के पॉश एरिया में स्थित बीटीआई ग्राउंड शंकरनगर में यह फेयर 27 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। तीन दिनों तक यानी 29 नवंबर तक आयोजित होने वाले इस फेयर में लोग अपने बजट, लोकेशन और जरूरत के अनुसार फ्लैट, बंगले, मकान, जमीन, विला की खरीदी कई नए ऑफरों और छूट के साथ कर सकते हैं।
कोरोना में लोगों को सबसे बड़ी जरूरत घर की ही महसूस हुई। अभी सबसे ज्यादा किराये के मकान में रहने वाले लोग मकानों की खरीदी कर रहे हैं। इसलिए घरों की बुकिंग भी सबसे ज्यादा हो रही है। होम आइसोलेशन समेत कई तरह की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए ही यह फेयर लगाया जा रहा है। इस मेले में लोग एक ही जगह पर हर तरह की प्रॉपर्टी की जानकारी ले सकेंगे। योजना पसंद आने पर बिल्डरों की ओर से उन्हें साइट विजिट कराई जाएगी। लोकेशन पसंद आने पर वे तत्काल फेयर में ही बुकिंग करवा सकेंगे। इस फेयर में लोगों को शानदार फेस्टिवल ऑफर्स, प्रॉपर्टी के ढेर सारे श्रेष्ठ विकल्प और कई सुविधाएं एक ही जगह पर मिलेंगी। प्रॉपर्टी फेयर से जुड़ी सभी तरह की जानकारी मोबाइल नंबर 98261-16020, 98261-88820 पर ली जा सकती है।
कई तरह के खास ऑफर मिलेंगे : रियल एस्टेट एक्सपो में लोगों को एक ही जगह पर मनचाहे पसंदीदा लोकेशन में रेसीडेंशियल और कमर्शियल स्पेस खरीदने का मौका मिलेगा। यहां लोग न केवल अपनी जरूरत और बजट के मुताबिक प्रॉपर्टी की तलाश कर सकेंगे, बल्कि उससे जुड़ी जानकारियां भी आसानी से हासिल कर सकेंगे। फेयर में शहर के लगभग बड़े बिल्डर और डेवलपर भाग ले रहे हैं।
लोगों को प्रॉपर्टी पसंद आने पर साइट विजिट, स्पॉट बुकिंग और बैंक होम लोन समेत कई तरह की सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। ऑन स्पॉट प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने वालों को कैश डिस्काउंट, ऑफर्स और उपहार भी दिए जाएंगे।
कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत आयोजन
इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोविड-19 के लिए जरूरी सभी सतर्कता और नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा। प्रशासन की ओर से उपलब्ध कराई गई गाइडलाइन के साथ ही इस फेयर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। एक्सपो में आने वाले लोगों को मास्क अनिवार्य होगा। प्रवेश और एक्जिट द्वार में सेनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी। जो लोग मास्क लेकर नहीं आ पाएंगे उन्हें मौके पर ही मास्क दिया जाएगा। सोशल और फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ही लोग एक्सपो में विजिट कर पाएंगे।

ये सभी डेवलपर होंगे शामिल
रियल एस्टेट एक्सपो में अविनाश ग्रुप, सिंघानिया बिल्डकॉन, क्लासिक ग्रुप, स्वास्तिक ग्रुप, आरती ग्रुप, चैतन्य ग्रीन, श्री द्वारिका, ऐश्वर्या ग्रुप, सालासार ग्रीन, अशोक पाम मिडोज, मोश्वर्या इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, अर्हम एंड जेएमआर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, वीबीसी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, ऋषभ बिल्डर्स आदि। होटल वेंकटेश इंटरनेशनल की ओर से फूड समेत कई सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी। डिजिटल पार्टनर वेदांता डिजिटल मार्केटिंग है

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

