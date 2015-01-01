पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट की वारदात:दिल्ली से आए 3 ढोंगी बाबाओं ने यजमान को नदी में धकेला, पौने 2 लाख लेकर भागे

अंबिकापुर/शंकरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर में शांति पाठ कराने उप सरपंच ने 3 बाबाओं को बुलाया था, एक गिरफ्तार
  • संतों के भेष में शांति पाठ करने आए थे तीनों, अब तक 2 ढ़ोंगी बाबा फरार

घर में संतों के भेष में शांतिपाठ कराने आए साधुओं ने नदी में विसर्जन के दौरान पूजा में रखे गए 1.71 लाख नकद और गणेश की चांदी की मूर्ति और सोने की चैन लेकर भाग गए। इस दौरान लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देने उन्होंने शांति पाठ कराने वाले उप सरपंच को नदी में धकेल दिया।

शिकायत मिलते ही पुलिस अलर्ट हुई और एक आरोपी को लूट के रुपयों और इसमें प्रयुक्त वाहन को जब्त कर लिया है। वहीं दो आरोपी फरार हैं। शंकरगढ़ निवासी रूपेश अग्रवाल ने घर में शांति पाठ कराने 3 बाबाओं को बुलाया था, इनमें दिल्ली निवासी बाबा संजय शर्मा उर्फ सच्चिदानंद, रीवा के जाबा थाना इलाके के आशुतोष सिंह व संजय मिश्रा को बुलाया था।

इस दौरान उन्होंने थाली में 1.71 लाख रुपए और चांदी की गणेश की मूर्ति रखवाई। इसके बाद रुपए के शुद्धिकरण और अन्य सामान को विसर्जन के लिए ले गए। जैसे ही नदी किनारे बाबाओं ने अपनी गाड़ी खड़ी की और फिर नदी के पास गए उन्होंने मौका पाकर अग्रवाल से रुपए और गणेश प्रतिमा को लूटकर उन्हें नदी में धकेल कर गाड़ी से भाग गए।

गिरफ्तार आरोपी बोला- मैं तो सिर्फ चेला हूं

मामले की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस टीम ने एक आरोपी आशुतोष सिंह को सन्ना जशपुर में अम्बाकोना जंगल में गिरफ्तार किया और बाकी आरोपी फरार हो गए। गिरफ्तार आरोपी से नकद 10 हजार और मूर्ति बरामद कर ली गई है। बताया गया है कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी संजय शर्मा का चेला खुद को बताया है।

वाहन की डिटेल भी खंगाल रही पुलिस

पीड़ित ने बताया मुख्य बाबा के पास 6 से अधिक मोबाइल फोन था। उसमें से 2 का नंबर उसके पास था, दोनों नंबर बंद बता रहा है। पुलिस उनके मोबाइल लोकेशन और काॅल डिटेल निकलवा कर उन्हें पकड़ने की तैयारी है। वाहन की भी डिटेल लेकर भी उन तक पहुंच सकते हैं।

जब्त गाड़ी से 2 और नंबर प्लेट बरामद

पुलिस ने वाहन की तलाशी ली तो 2 और नंबर प्लेट मिले। पुलिस अब गाड़ी के चेचिस नंबर जांच रही है। शक है कि वाहन भी चोरी की हो सकती है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी ने बताया कि पहले भी कई वारदात को अंजाम दिया है, उसने इतना बताया कि वह उनका चेला है।

ठंड में आग ताप रहे एक आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार:

थाना प्रभारी उमेश बघेल ने बताया कि एसपी के निर्देश पर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने पूरी टीम प्लानिंग के साथ लगी थी, लेकिन एक आरोपी रात में कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच पड़रापाठ में गिरफ्तार किया गया। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। फरार आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार करने टीम काम कर रही है।

जंगल में आगे रास्ता नहीं होने पर फंसे थे आरोपी

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी स्कॉर्पियो वाहन से भागने लगे। इसके बाद उप सरपंच नदी से किसी तरह निकला। वहां मोबाइल का नेटवर्क भी नहीं था, कुछ दूर जाकर थाना में फोन किया और घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद पुलिस उनके पीछे लग गई और स्थानीय स्तर पर नाकेबंदी की।

पुलिस ने बताया कि वे भगवतपुर से सन्ना और फिर पंडरापाठ में पहुंच गए और गाड़ी खड़ी कर दिए थे। गिरफ्तार आरोपी ठंड से बचने आग ताप रहा था। तब वे जंगल में थे, उन्हें लगा कि पुलिस नहीं आ पाएगी। इसलिए वहीं वे आगे रास्ता नहीं होने पर फंस गए थे। उनके आगे नदी और पीछे पहाड़ था। इस पर एक आरोपी पकड़ा गया। तब रात के 1 बज रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें