बीजापुर में कार्रवाई:एएसआई नागैय्या कोरसा की हत्या में शामिल महिला नक्सली सहित 3 गिरफ्तार; ड्यूटी से लौटने के दौरान किया था अगवा

बीजापुर38 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने 3 नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि पकड़े गए नक्सली सहायक सब इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) नागैय्या कोरसा की हत्या में शामिल थे।
  • कुटरू थाने की डीआरजी और पुलिस टीम ने मिनगाचाल नदी किनारे से पकड़ा
  • अगले दिन 31 अगस्त को सड़क किनारे मिला था एएसआई कोरसा का शव

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने 3 नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि पकड़े गए नक्सली सहायक सब इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) नागैय्या कोरसा की हत्या में शामिल थे। दो माह पहले एएसआई कोरसा को अगवा कर उन्हें मार दिया गया था। जवानों को मौके से टेंट, चाकू, पर्चा और अन्य उपयोग की चीजें मिली हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कुटरू थाने से गुरुवार को डीआरजी और पुलिस जवान संयुक्त रूप से सर्चिंग के लिए मिनगाचल नदी के किनारे तेलीपेंटा, दरभा की ओर निकले थे। इस दौरान मिनगाचल नदी के किनारे सुबह करीब 6 बजे दरभा के पास नीला टेंट लगा देखा। इस पर जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर वहां से तीन संदिग्धों को पकड़ लिया।

टेंट, पर्चा, चाकू, दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री बरामद

तलाशी के दौरान नक्सली बैनर, पर्चा, नोट बुक, चाकू, पटाखे और अन्य दैनिक उपयोग की सामग्री बरामद हुई है। आरोपियों ने नाम किलेपारा दरभा निवासी संतु सोढी, कोकड़ीपारा दरभा निवासी रामलु कुहरामी और काकलूपारा दरभा निवासी लक्ष्मी पोडियाम बताया। पूछताछ में उन्होंने एएसआई नागैय्या कोरसा की हत्या करने की बात कबूली है।

छुट्‌टी लेकर बाइक से अपने घर जा रहा था सब इंस्पेक्टर
उसूल ब्लॉक के चेरामंगी गांव निवासी नागैय्या कोरसा कुटरु थाने में पदस्थ थे। वह रविवार शाम ड्यूटी खत्म कर छुट्टी लेकर अपने घर जा रहे थे। इसके बाद मंगापेट्‌टा के पास उनकी बाइक लावारिस हालत में मिली थी। अगले दिन कुटरू-बीजापुर मार्ग पर केतुलनार के पास सड़क किनारे उनका शव मिला। एएसआई की पत्नी शिक्षिका हैं।

