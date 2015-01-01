पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्र पर भेदभाव का आरोप:30 हजार करोड़ मांगे थे नहीं मिले, अब तो केंद्र पीपीई किट भी नहीं दे रहा: सीएम

रायपुर6 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • पीएम मोदी के साथ बैठक से पहले भूपेश का हमला

कोरोना को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ होने वाली वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिग से पहले मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने बड़ा हमला किया है। सीएम भूपेश ने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर हमने 30 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज की मांग की थी, जो 8 माह बाद भी पूरी नहीं हुई। पहले केंद्र से टेस्टिंग किट और पीपीई किट को लेकर मदद मिल रही थी। अब वह भी नहीं मिल रही। वो व्यवस्था भी अब हम खुद कर रहे हैं। कल प्रधानमंत्री को पूरी जानकारी दी जाएगी। कोरोना की वैक्सीन को लेकर चर्चा होगी। हमने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री से भी मांग की थी,कल की बैठक में भी मांग करेंगे कि छत्तीसगढ़ को वैक्सीन जल्दी उपलब्ध करा दें। केरल प्रवास से सोमवार दोपहर को लौटने के बाद पत्रकारों से चर्चा में सीएम ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि हमारे हक की जीएसटी की राशि भी नहीं दी गई। इसकी भी जानकारी दी जाएगी। इधर मंगलवार की इस वीसी में मुख्य सचिव के साथ स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सभी आला अफसर भी रहेंगे। इन्होंने जो रिपोर्ट तैयार की है उसके मुताबिक प्रदेश में सोमवार तक 2747 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई हैै। केंद्र शुरुआत में कुछ वेंटीलेटर भेजे थे। सीजीएमएससी जांच किट, पीपीई किट, एन-95 मॉस्क, जरूरी टेबलेट व ग्लब्स की खरीदी कर रही है।

शुरुआत में एक लाख एचसीक्यू की टेबलेट केंद्र सरकार ने भेजी थी। डीएमई कार्यालय से भी जरूरी पीपीई किट खरीदी गई है। जिलों में सीएमएचओ भी जरूरी दवा व किट खरीद रहे हैं। नेहरू मेडिकल कॉलेज के वायरोलॉजी लैब के लिए जरूरी केमिकल खरीद रहे हैं।

