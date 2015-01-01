पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिलेगी राहत:प्रदेश के 33 हजार सहायक शिक्षकाें को मिल सकता है तृतीय क्रमोन्नत वेतनमान

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोक शिक्षण संचालक ने दिया विभाग को प्रस्ताव

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग में सहायक शिक्षक पद पर नियुक्त 33 हजार शिक्षकों को तृतीय समयमान वेतनमान के स्थान पर तृतीय क्रमोन्नत वेतनमान मिलने के संकेत है। डीपीआई ने यह प्रस्ताव शिक्षा विभाग को भेजा है। लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय की संक्षेपिका में सहायक शिक्षक पद पर नियुक्त हुए शिक्षकों को प्रथम नियुक्ति से 30 वर्ष सेवा के बाद पे-बैंड 15600-39100 रुपए एवं ग्रेड-पे 5400 रुपए (लेवल-12) के वेतनमान का आदेश जारी करने का उल्लेख है। डीपीआई ने 28 जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों से संभावित व्यय भार का आंकलन मंगवाया था। छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश शिक्षक फेडरेशन ने भी विस्तृत ड्राफ्ट और सरल आंकलन तैयार कर प्रमुख सचिव एवं संचालक को प्रस्तुत किया था। संचालनालय के पत्र में 33000 प्रभावित शिक्षकों पर 15 करोड़ 96 लाख रुपयों का वार्षिक व्यय भार दर्शाया गया है। इसकी गणना लेवल-9 से लेवल-12 में वेतन अंतर 300 रुपए महंगाई भत्ता 36 @ 12 प्रतिशत कुल 336 रुपए के आधार पर किया गया है। इन आंकड़ों पर मासिक व्यय भार 1 करोड़ 10 लाख 88 हजार एवं सालाना 13 करोड़ 30 लाख 56 हजार रुपए आने की संभावना है। मूलवेतन में 300 रुपए का 10 प्रतिशत गृह भाड़ा भत्ता 30 वृद्धि से कुल मासिक 9 लाख 90 हजार रुपए एवं सालाना 1 करोड़ 18 लाख 80 हजार रुपए अतिरिक्त व्यय भार होगा। वेतन एवं भत्तों पर कुल वृद्धि 14 करोड़ 49 लाख 36 हजार रुपए अनुमानित है। दावा किया गया कि तृतीय वेतनमान का नाम समयमान हो या क्रमोन्नति, वेतन निर्धारण में कोई अंतर नहीं आएगा। मालूम हो कि फेडरेशन के प्रांताध्यक्ष राजेश चटर्जी के नेत-त्व में शिक्षा विभाग में पदोन्नति एवं समयमान वेतनमान स्वीकृति के मुद्दे पर राज्यव्यापी नियाय पाती अभियान में हजारों शिक्षकों ने शासन को पोस्टकार्ड लिखकर न्याय मांगा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें