भगवान राम की ननिहाल में दीपावली:छत्तीसगढ़ के कौशल्या माता मंदिर में आज जलेंगे 3600 दीप, मुख्यमंत्री ने भी किया दीपदान

रायपुर35 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रतीक स्वरूप मिट्‌टी के 36 दीपों का दान किया है।
  • रायपुर के पास चंदखुरी में है कौशल्या माता का एकमात्र मंदिर
  • क्षेत्र के 36 गढ़ों के प्रतीकस्वरूप 100 दीपकों की होगी व्यवस्था

भगवान राम की ननिहाल चंदखुरी में दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ की हमर राम समिति ने इस बार 3600 दीपों से चंद्रखुरी के माता कौशल्या मंदिर परिसर को जगमग करने जा रही है।

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य गठन के बाद पहली बार होने जा रहे इस आयोजन के लिए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने समिति को 36 दीयों का दान किया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने हाथों से समिति के संयोजक और छत्तीसगढ़ गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत रामसुंदर दास, आरपी सिंह और विनोद तिवारी को 36 दीये सौंपे। इस अवसर पर विधायक भुवनेश्वर बघेल, इंदर शाह मंडावी और रायपुर महापौर एजाज ढेबर भी मौजूद रहे।

हमर राम समिति के संयोजक मंडल में शामिल आरपी सिंह ने बताया, चौदह वर्षों के वनवास के बाद भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी में दीपावली मनाई जाती है। इस पावन अवसर पर चंदखुरी स्थित माता कौशल्या मंदिर प्रांगण में 3600 दीये जलाने की योजना है। इनमें छत्तीसगढ़ के 36 गढ़ों के प्रतीक स्वरूप 100-100 दीये जलाए जाएंगे।

राम वनगमन पथ परियोजना के तहत सरकार मंदिर को ऐसा स्वरूप देना चाहती है।
राम वन गमन पथ का महत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव

रायपुर से करीब 20 किमी दूर स्थित चंदखुरी को प्राचीन कौशल की राजधानी माना जाता है। यहां भगवान राम की माता कौशल्या का एक प्राचीन मंदिर है। इसमें भगवान राम माता कौशल्या की गोद में बैठे दिखाए गये हैं।

मंदिर तक ले जाने वाले पुल को पौराणिक कथाओं के आधार पर डिजाइन किया जा रहा है।
यह मंदिर, राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी राम वन गमन पथ का महत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव है। सरकार ने इस मंदिर परिसर के 26 एकड़ के परिसर को नये सिरे सजाने का काम शुरू किया है। इसके लिये 17 करोड़ रुपयों की लागत अनुमानित है।

कल ही चंदखुरी गये थे मुख्य सचिव

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल एक दिन पहले ही चंदखुरी गये थे। उन्होंने वहां परियोजना के कार्यों की समीक्षा की। उनके साथ पीसीसीएफ राकेश चतुर्वेदी, सचिव पर्यटन पी. अन्बलगन तथा पर्यटन मण्डल की प्रबंध संचालक रानू साहू भी वहां गये थे।

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल और दूसरे अधिकारी एक दिन पहले ही चंदखुरी के कार्यों की समीक्षा करके लौटे हैं।
