करवा चौथ बुधवार को:अमृत और सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग के साथ 4 को करवा चौथ, महिलाएं रखेंगी निर्जला व्रत

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार का करवा चौथ विशेष, क्योंकि बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश को समर्पित

करवा चौथ बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन मंगलवार परधान मृगशिरा नक्षत्र है, जो चंद्रोदय के समय रहेगा। इसके साथ ही अमृत योग और सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी है। बुधवार के दिन करवा चौथ पड़ने के कारण इसकी महत्ता और भी बढ़ गई है क्योंकि बुधवार का दिन भगवान गणेश को समर्पित होता है। करवा चौथ का व्रत महिलाओं के लिए खास होता है। इस दिन महिलाएं अपनी पति के लंबी आयु के लिए दिनभर निर्जला व्रत रखती है। इस दिन पौराणिक रीति रिवाजों के साथ उपवास रखा जाता है। इसके साथ ही सूर्याेदय से पहले सरगी खाने की परंपरा भी है। इसके बाद कथा पढ़ी जाती है और शाम को चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत खोला जाता है।

इन दस पदों में इस व्रत को करें
1. व्रत के दिन सुबह स्नान करने के बाद यह संकल्प बोलकर व्रत आरंभ करें
संकल्प - “मम सुख सौभाग्य पुत्र पौत्रादि सुस्थिर श्री प्राप्तये करक चतुर्थी व्रतमहं करिष्ये”।
2. दीवार पर गेरू से फलक बनाकर पिसे चावलों के घोल से करवा चित्रित करें। इसे वर कहते हैं।
3. पीली मिट्टी से गौरी बनाएं और उनकी गोद में गणेशजी बनाकर बिठाएं। गौरी को लकड़ी के आसन पर बिठाएं।
4. बायना देने के लिए ‘करवा’ लें। करवा में गेहूं और ढक्कन में शक्कर का बूरा भर दें। उसके ऊपर दक्षिणा रखें।
5. रोली से करवा पर स्वस्तिक बनाएं। गौरी-गणेश और चित्रित करवा की परंपरानुसार पूजा करें।
6. करवा पर 13 बिंदी रखें और गेहूं या चावल के 13 दाने हाथ में लेकर करवा चौथ की कथा कहें या सुनें।
7. कथा सुनने के बाद करवा पर हाथ घुमाकर सास के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लें और करवा उन्हें दे दें।
8. तेरह दाने गेहूं और पानी का लोटा या टोंटीदार करवा अलग रख लें।
9. रात में चंद्रमा निकलने के बाद छलनी की ओट से उसे देखें और चंद्रमा को दें। पति से आशीर्वाद लें।
10. पहले करवा चौथ में पीहर से चौदह चीनी के करवों, बर्तनों, कपड़ों और गेहूं के साथ बायना भी आता है।

राशि के अनुसार पहनें वस्त्र

  • मेष: बैंगनी या लाल।
  • वृषभ: चमकीला सफेद।
  • मिथुन: पीला।
  • कर्क: पीला सफेद।
  • सिंह: गुलाबी।
  • कन्या: नारंगी या लाल।
  • तुला: हल्का नीला।
  • वृश्चिक: नारंगी और सफेद।
  • धनु: पीला या हरा।
  • मकर: चमकीला नीला।
  • कुंभ: हल्का नारंगी या गुलाबी।
  • मीन: हरा, पीला या पिकॉक कलर।

इस तरह करें व्रत
ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि इस दिन चंद्र उदय का समय रात 8.11 बजे होगा। वामन पुराण में सर्व प्रथम इस व्रत का वर्णन मिलता है। वैसे यह व्रत कठिन है, लेकिन वे महिलाएं जो किसी भी तरह से व्याधि से पीड़ित है, वे भी अपनी शक्ति और सुविधा के अनुसार इस व्रत को कर सकती हैं। गाय के गोबर की एक छोटी से पिंडी बनाएं, उसे गणेश स्वरुप मान लें। स्नान, जनेऊ, मौली धागा, धुप दीप भोग और आरती करें। गणेश चालीसा या गणपत्य अथर्व शीर्ष का पाठ करें। दूसरे दिन पुन: पूजन कर के गणेशजी को विसर्जित करे दें। लाभ होगा।

