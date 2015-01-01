पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैसे स्मार्ट होगी राजधानी:40 स्मार्ट सड़कें बनने वाली थी, फिर प्लान 9 पर समेटा, अब एक-एक चुनेंगे और उसे ही बनाएंगे

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छोटी सड़कें ही नहीं, अब सड़कों के छोटे पैच को स्मार्ट बनाने पर सिमटी कंपनी

रायपुर को देश के स्मार्ट शहरों की सूची में शामिल करने के बाद रायपुर स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने सबसे पहला प्लान शहर के एबीडी एरिया (घने बसे 16 वार्ड) में से 9 प्रमुख सड़कों का चयन किया और इन्हें स्मार्ट रोड में तब्दील करने का प्लान लांच कर दिया। यह प्लान 102 करोड़ का था और लगभग तीन साल पहले लांच हुआ। इस प्लान पर अमल शुरू होता, उससे पहले स्मार्ट सिटी ने दायरा बढ़ाया और नए प्लान में 40 सड़कों को स्मार्ट बनाने का टास्क ले लिया। इस प्लान पर भी सालभर धमाचौकड़ी चली, इन सड़कों पर सुविधाएं बढ़ाते-बढ़ाते जब मामला लगभग 4 सौ करोड़ रुपए के बजट तक पहुंच गया, तब स्मार्ट सिटी फिर पीछे हट गया और कालांतर में दोनों योजनाएं धराशायी हो गईं। अब स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी ने फेल होने के खतरे को ध्यान में रखकर बड़े-बड़े प्रोजेक्ट लांच करने से कदम पीछे खींच लिए हैं। स्मार्ट रोड के मामले में लगभग यह पाॅलिसी तय हो गई है कि एक-एक छोटी सड़कें लेकर उन्हें स्मार्ट रोड बनाएंगे। यही नहीं, किसी बड़ी सड़क के कुछ हिस्से को स्मार्ट पैच में तब्दील करने की दिशा में ही काम किया जाएगा। स्मार्ट सिटी ने आक्सीजोन-2 के पास एक स्मार्ट सड़क डेवलप की है, जो बमुश्किल 200 मीटर लंबी है। यह गौरवपथ पर तेगबहादुर उद्यान के सामने से होकर राजातालाब से ठीक पहले केनाल रोड पर खुल रही है। इसे डेवलप कर स्मार्ट रोड घोषित किया गया है और इसका लोकार्पण भी 24 तारीख को कर दिया जाएगा। हालांकि यह सड़क राजधानी के घने इलाके यानी एबीडी एरिया से बाहर है लेकिन आक्सीजोन के लिए प्रवेश होने के कारण और बड़ी आबादी के लिए इस सड़क को महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए इसे स्मार्ट रोड कहा जा रहा है। इससे पहले महाराजबंध तालाब के पास नई बनी सड़क को भी स्मार्ट रोड के रूप में विकसित करने की योजना थी, लेकिन मामला कोर्ट में अटका होने के कारण इसका काम शुरू नहीं हो सका है। इसी तरह कोतवाली से गांधी मैदान होते हुए निगम मुख्यालय तक प्रस्तावित 80 फीट सड़क को भी स्मार्ट रोड के रूप में घोषित करने की योजना है।

स्मार्ट रोड के कई मापदंड : स्मार्ट रोड के कई मापदंड हैं। इसमें खरा उतरने के बाद ही किसी सड़क को स्मार्ट सड़क का दर्जा दिया जा सकता है। इसके लिए सबसे पहले सड़क पर कहीं भी कोई पोल और बिजली की तारें दिखनी नहीं चाहिए। सड़क केबल और वाटर सप्लाई लाइन इत्यादि अंडरग्राउंड होने चाहिए और व्यवस्था ऐसी हो कि उसे कभी खोदने की जरूरत न पड़े। लोगों के पैदल चलने के लिए फुटपाथ हो। सड़क के किनारे पर्याप्त रोशनी हो। सड़क की ड्राइंग-डिजाइन इस तरह हो कि वहां कभी जाम न लगे। आसपास की सड़कों को भी व्यवस्थित तरीके से जोड़ा जाना चाहिए।

अब इन सड़कों की बारी

  • महाराजबंध तालाब रोड
  • अमलीडीह मेन रोड
  • दलदल सिवनी रोड
  • पीली बिल्डिंग से मंडी तक
  • खम्हारडीह से अवंतिबाई चौक
  • वीआईपी (एयरपोर्ट) रोड
  • घड़ी चौक-ऑक्सीजोन रोड
  • लाखेनगर से तेलघानी नाका

पहली 108, दूसरी 392 करोड़
स्मार्ट सिटी ने 2018 में शहर की नौ प्रमुख सड़क को स्मार्ट रोड बनाने के लिए 108 करोड़ रुपए का प्लान तैयार किया था। यह फेल हुआ तो दूसरा प्लान 392 करोड़ का बनाया। यह भी असफल इसलिए अब टुकड़े-टुकड़े का नया प्लान।

इसमें 24 घंटे वाटर सप्लाई का प्रोजेक्ट भी मर्ज कर दिया गया। अंडरग्राउंड केबलिंग इत्यादि के कारण प्रोजेक्ट काफी जटिल, खर्चीला और दिक्कतों वाला हो गया। इस वजह से यह प्लान भी मूर्त रूप नहीं ले पाया। अब स्मार्ट सिटी के अफसरों ने स्मार्ट रोड का कांसेप्ट ही बदल दिया। वे अब शहर की किसी भी सड़क को लेकर उसे स्मार्ट रोड बनाएंगे।

"स्मार्ट रोड में सभी सुविधाएं रहेंगी। बड़ी सड़कों को लेकर कई दिक्कत है। इसलिए अब छोटी छोटी सड़क ले रहे है। दूसरे शहरों में भी यही कांसेप्ट है।"
-एस के सुंदरानी, जी एम स्मार्ट सिटी

