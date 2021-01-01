पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोड सेफ्टी अवेयरनेस प्रोग्राम:सड़क हादसे में रोज 414 गंवा रहे जान, सबसे बड़ी वजह हड़बड़ी

रायपुर
रोड सेफ्टी पर बात रखते संजय शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के रीजनल ऑफिस और जनआक्रोश संस्था ने रखा रोड सेफ्टी अवेयरनेस प्रोग्राम, एक्सपर्ट ने साझा किए आंकड़े

नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के रीजनल ऑफिस रायपुर और नागपुर की जनआक्रोश संस्था ने रोड सेफ्टी अवेयरनेस प्रोग्राम रखा। सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत होटल कोर्टयार्ड बाय मैरिएट में रखे गए सेमिनार में एनएचएआई और जनआक्रोश संस्था के प्रतिनिधियों ने लोगों को यातायात नियम समझाए और सड़क दुर्घटनाआें को रोकने के प्रति जागरूक किया। एनएचएआई के रीजनल ऑफिसर एके मिश्रा ने बताया कि भारत एक्सीडेंट के मामले में दुनिया में पहले स्थान पर है। एक्सीडेंट कम करने के लिए हर व्यक्ति को ट्रैफिक रूल्स फॉलो करने होंगे। जन आक्रोश के संपर्क प्रमुख रमेश शहारे ने आंकड़ों से बताया कि रोजाना 414 लोग किसी काम के लिए घर से निकलते हैं लेकिन जिंदा घर वापस नहीं आते। देश में हर मिनट एक रोड एक्सीडेंट, हर घंटे 53 और हर 4 मिनट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो जाती है। हर घंटे 17 और हर दिन 414 लोगों की जान रोड एक्सीडेंट से चली जाती है। रॉन्ग साडड से गाड़ी चलाना, हेलमेट न पहनना, सीट बेल्ट न बांधना और हड़बड़ी इसकी सबसे बड़ी वजह है। दुनियाभर में हर साल 13 लाख 50 हजार लोग सड़क हादसे में जान गंवाते हैं, जिसमें डेढ़ लाख यानी 11 प्रतिशत सिर्फ भारत के हैं। एक मिनट की हड़बड़ी में जिन्दगी गंवाने से अच्छा है, जिन्दगी का एक मिनट गंवाना। सड़क हादसों को रोकने हमेशा यातायात एवं सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें।

राज्य में एक साल में 5300 लोगों की सड़क हादसे में हुई मौत
चीफ स्पीकर जॉइंट ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर रोड सेफ्टी संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि साल 2019 में लगभग साढ़े चार लाख दुर्घटनाएं हुई थीं, जिसमें डेढ़ लाख लोगों की मौत और साढ़े चार लाख लोग घायल हुए थे। वहीं, छत्तीसगढ़ में 13 हजार 899 हादसे हुए, जिनमें 5 हजार 300 लोगों की मौत हुई। हर साल इसे 10 प्रतिशत कम करने का टारगेट है और 2030 तक न्यूनतम स्तर तक लाना है।

जनआक्रोश संस्था अब शहर में भी चलाएगी अवेयरनेस कैंपेन
रमेश शहारे ने बताया कि जनआक्रोश संस्था पिछले 8 साल से यातायात जागरुकता अभियान में सक्रिय है। अब रायपुर में भी इसकी ब्रांच शुरू हो रही है। यहां ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों के साथ जुड़कर सड़क सुरक्षा के प्रति अवेयरनेस का प्रयास किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम के चीफ गेस्ट पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियरिंग इन चीफ वीके भतपहरी ने बताया कि रोड एक्सीडेंड चैलेंजिंग विषय बन चुका है।

पहली से 10वीं तक के सिलेबस में शामिल होगा रोड सेफ्टी रूल
संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि रोड सेल्फी और रूल्स अब स्कूली सिलेबस में भी शामिल किया जा रहा है। अगले साल तक पहली से 10वीं तक की कक्षाओं में ये शामिल हो जाएंगे। अभी कुछ कक्षाओं में ही ये सिलेबस में है। सेमिनार में एनएचएआई के एस चौधरी, डी. मैनेजर प्रखर अग्रवाल, जनआक्रोश के सेक्रेटरी रवींद्र खसकेडकर व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

