  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  47% Of Differently abled Children Learned Their Own Eating And Bathing Habits, 72% Of Parents Taught 3 Hours A Day

मानसिक दिव्यांगों के लिए लॉकडाउन लाया राहत:47% दिव्यांग बच्चों ने सीखी खुद खाने-नहाने जैसी आदतें, 72% पैरेंट्स ने रोज 3 घंटे पढ़ाया

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर में ही कॉन्संट्रेंशन बढ़ाने की एक्टिविटी करती हुई झलक।
  • कोरोनाकाल में मानसिक दिव्यांग बच्चों और उनके पैरेंट्स की जिंदगी में क्या बदलाव आए... ये जानने आकांक्षा लायंस इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ़ लर्निंग एंड एंपाॅवरमेंट ने किया सर्वे, पढ़िए निष्कर्ष...

मानसिक रूप से दिव्यांग ऐसे बच्चे जो नहाने, खाना खाने, अपने कपड़े सुखाने जैसे छोटे छोटे कामों के लिए भी पैरेंट्स पर निर्भर थे, कोरोना काल में शहर के ऐसे 47 फीसदी बच्चों ने ये काम खुद करने की आदत डाल ली है। ये संभव हुआ है मानसिक दिव्यांग बच्चों के पैरेंट्स और टीचर्स के खास एफर्ट की वजह से। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे की वजह से जब शहर के स्कूल बंद किए गए तो पैरेंट्स ने दिव्यांग बच्चों को घर पर संभालने, उन्हें ग्रूम करने की ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग लेना शुरू किया। पैरेंट्स ने बच्चों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने, मेंटली और फिजिकली ग्रोथ के तरीके एक्सपर्ट्स से सीखे। एक्सपर्ट्स ने जो सिखाया, पैरेंट्स ने वो बच्चों को सिखाने की कोशिश की। इसके सकारात्मक परिणाम मिले हैं। ये जानकारी सामने आई है आकांक्षा लायंस इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ़ लर्निंग एंड एंपाॅवरमेंट की ओर से कराए गए खास सर्वे में। सर्वे के निष्कर्ष के अनुसार 47 % पैरेंट्स ने लॉकडाउन में अपने स्पेशल बच्चों को घरेलू कार्यों में दक्ष बनाया है। 47 प्रतिशत स्पेशल बच्चे अपने लिए खाने की थाली लगाने से लेकर खाने के बाद प्लेट धोने, नहाने, अपने कपड़े धो कर खुद सुखाने, गार्डनिंग करने, पेंटिंग करने जैसे छोटे-छोटे काम खुद करने लगे हैं। पहले यही स्पेशल बच्चे अपने खुद के काम के लिए दूसरों पर निर्भर थे। यही नहीं, कोरोना काल में 72% पैरेंट्स ने अपने स्पेशल बच्चों को रोज 2 से 3 घंटे का टाइम देकर उन्हें घर पर ही ट्रेनिंग दी। वहीं, 54% पैरेंट्स ऐसे हैं जो घर पर मौजूद सामानों से ही बच्चों को पढ़ाकर उनकी स्किल बेहतर करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। ये पूरा सर्वे संस्थान की डायरेक्टर प्रोजेक्ट एंड रिसर्च डॉ सिमी श्रीवास्तव ने केके नायक के निर्देशन में किया। सर्वे का निष्कर्ष बौद्धिक दिव्यांगता दिवस पर जारी किया गया। इस दौरान पैरेंट्स को बच्चों के ओवरऑल डेवलपमेंट के लिए कई टिप्स भी दिए गए। इस मौके पर संस्थान की डायरेक्टर एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन साधना नायक, प्रिंसिपल शीला पिल्ले सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

40 सवालों के सर्वे में निकले ये तथ्य

  • 72% पैरेंट्स ने कोरोना काल में बच्चों को रोज 2 से 3 घंटे कुछ पढ़ाने और सिखाने में बिताए।
  • 54% पैरेंट्स ने घर पर मौजूद सामानों की मदद से बच्चों को ट्रेनिंग दी, जिससे उनकी कौशल क्षमता में सुधार हुआ।
  • 75% पैरेंट्स ने माना कि कोरोना काल में स्पेशल बच्चों के साथ उनके भाई और बहन ने क्वालिटी टाइम बिताया, इससे भाई-बहनों के बीच रिलेशन मजबूत हुआ।
  • 42% पैरेंट्स ने माना कि घर पर रहने के कारण उनके बच्चों की एक्टिविटी ठीक तरह से नहीं हो पाई, जिससे उनकी बौद्धिक और शारीरिक क्षमता में गिरावट आई है। इसका मतलब उनके बच्चों के लिए स्कूली ट्रेनिंग बहुत जरूरी है।
  • 68% पेरेंट्स ने माना कि कोरोना काल में उन्होंने अपने बच्चों की काफी अच्छे से केयर की।
  • 6 % पैरेंटस ने माना कि अपने स्पेशल बच्चों को संभालने के लिए उन्हें काफी चिंता और गुस्से से गुजारना पड़ा।

पढ़ाने-सिखाने के अपनाए नए तरीके, पैरेंट्स का बच्चों की क्षमता पर बढ़ा विश्वास
ज्यादातर पैरेंट्स का कहना था कि कोरोना काल में उनके बच्चों ने स्कूल जाने की काफी जिद की। ऐसे बच्चों को यह समझाना मुश्किल था कि कोरोना के कारण ट्रेनिंग सेंटर या स्कूल बंद है। ऐसी स्थिति में एक्सपर्ट्स ने पैरेंट्स की काउंसलिंग करके उन्हें समझाया कि वह बच्चों को घर पर ही एक कमरे में स्कूल जैसा माहौल दें। एक कमरे में स्कूल की तरह पढ़ाई करवाएं। स्कूल यूनिफाॅर्म पहनाए उनके बैग में लंच बॉक्स और वाटर बाॅटल भी डालें ताकि बच्चों को घर पर रहकर ही स्कूल में होने का अहसास हो। बच्चों को ट्रेंड करने के बाद जब उनमें पॉजिटिव चेंजेस महसूस हुए तो पैरेंट्स को बच्चों की क्षमता पर विश्वास भी पहले की तुलना में बढ़ा है।

पूछे 40 सवाल, 178 पैरेंट्स हुए शामिल
कोरोना के कारण 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू लगाया गया। इसके बाद लॉकडाउन शुरू हो गया। स्कूल बंद रहने के दौरान दिव्यांग बच्चों के पैरेंट्स की प्रॉब्लम समझने, उनकी समस्याओं का हल ढूंढने, लॉकडाउन का बच्चों की ग्रोथ पर क्या असर हुआ, ये जानने आकांक्षा लायंस इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ़ लर्निंग एंड एंपाॅवरमेंट ने सर्वे किया। सर्वे में बौद्धिक दिव्यांगता, ऑटिज्म, सेरेब्रल पाल्सी, दृष्टि बाधित, बधिरान्धता, अधिगम अक्षमता वाले बच्चों के 178 पैरेंट्स ने हिस्सेदारी की। संस्थान ने अलग-अलग समस्याओं से संबंधित 40 सवाल पैरेंट्स से पूछे। हर सवाल के जवाब के तौर पर चार ऑप्शन दिए गए।

