बिलासपुर में डकैती की कोशिश:ज्वेलरी शॉप में 6 लोग पिस्तौल लहराते घुसे, संचालक ने पकड़ा तो गोली मारकर भागे लुटेरे

डकैत से बंदूक छीनने की कोशिश करते हुए शॉप संचालक आलोक सोनी। - Dainik Bhaskar
डकैत से बंदूक छीनने की कोशिश करते हुए शॉप संचालक आलोक सोनी।
  • गोकने नाला के पास सती श्री ज्वेलर्स की घटना, पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद

उसलापुर गोकने नाला के समीप स्थित सती श्री ज्वेलरी शॉप में सोमवार की रात 8 बजे डकैती की कोशिश की गई। दो बाइक पर पहुंचे 6 नकाबपोश डकैतों ने शॉप में घुसते ही संचालक को बंदूक दिखाकर डराना चाहा लेकिन संचालक आलोक सोनी 26 वर्ष ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए युवक से बंदूक छीनने की कोशिश की तो डकैत ने गोली चला दी जो संचालक के उल्टे हाथ पर लगी। गोली मारकर डकैत भाग गए। गंभीर रुप से घायल संचालक को कर्मचारियों ने अपोलो अस्पताल पहुंचा और पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत अग्रवाल सहित सभी वरिष्ठ अफसर देर रात तक शॉप का निरीक्षण कर जानकारियां जुटाते रहे। नेचर सिटी से पहले कांप्लेक्स पर स्थित सती श्री ज्वेलर्स पर दो बाइक पर सवार होकर 6 युवक पहुंचे। गाड़ी खड़ा कर 4 युवक शॉप के अंदर पहुंचे। इनमें से दो युवक फिल्मी अंदाज में बंदूक को तैयार करते हुए सीधे काउंटर पर पहुंचे। एक काउंटर के अंदर संचालक आलोक सोनी के पास पहुंच गया। आलोक खड़ा हुआ और डकैतों पर टूट पड़ा। सामने युवक के पास बंदूक थी आलोक उसकी तरफ झपटा और दो-तीन झापड़ भी जड़ा। इतने में डकैत ने गोली चला दी। गोली आलोक के उल्टै हाथ में लगी। इतने में चारों युवक दुकान से बाहर भागे। भागते हुए उन्होंने दो गोली और चलाई दोनों गोली शीशे को चटकाते हुए निकल गई। संचालक के हाथ से तेजी से खून बहने लगा और दुकान का फर्श खूनाखून हो गया।

20 से 22 साल उम्र के डकैतों का ऐसा है हुलिया

  • चारों युवकों की उम्र 20 से 22 वर्ष के आसपास और 5 फीट 6 इंच के करीब ऊंचाई है।
  • लाल सफेद गमछा, काला जैकेट, काला जूता पहना है।
  • ग्रे जैकेट, पीठ पर काले रंग का बैग, चेहरे पर हरे रंग का रुमाल बांधा है। काला जूता, नीला जींस पहने हुए।
  • सफेद-काला गमछा पहना है। काला जैकेट, ग्रे जींस, काला जूता। जैकेट पर हाथों की ओर लाल रंग की पट्‌टी बनी है।
  • ग्रे जैकेट, हल्का नीला रंग का जींस पहने काला मास्क लगाया है।

फर्जी नंबर प्लेट मिली
भागते हुए डकैतों के हाथ से जो बैग छूट गया उसके अंदर से उनकी पहचान का कुछ नहीं मिला लेकिन बाइक का एक नंबर प्लेट मिला। उक्त प्लेट पर लिखे नंबर सीजी 10 एम 9267 को तत्काल आरटीओ की वेबसाइट पर पता करने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन यह नंबर फर्जी निकला। यह आरटीओ में दर्ज ही नहीं है। प्लेट पुरानी दिखाई पड़ रही है उसे किसी बाइक से निकाला गया है। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि डकैती जिस बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे उन पर लगा नंबर भी फर्जी होगा।

कुछ लूट नहीं पाए डकैत
डकैती की नीयत से चार युवक ज्वेलरी शॉप के अंदर घुसे जरूर लेकिन अंदर में संचालक के उनके साथ भिड़ जाने के बाद उनकी सारी प्लानिंग फेल हो गई। एक युवक अवश्य ज्वेलरी रखे आलमारी की तरफ बढ़ा लेकिन गोली चलने की आवाज सुनते ही वह पलटकर बाहर की तरफ भाग गया। इसके बाद सभी लोग बाहर की तरफ भागे। डकैतों के हाथ कुछ भी नहीं लगा।

भागते हुए बैग छोड़ गए
शॉप के बाहर दो युवक मोटरसाइकिल चालू करके पूरी तरह से भागने को तैयार थे। संचालक के साथ-साथ दुकान के कर्मचारी भी बाहर की ओर दौड़े तो डकैतों के साथी बाहर मोटर साइकिल चालू करके रखे हुए थे। दुकान का एक कर्मचारी उनके पीछे भागा तो हड़बड़ी में डकैतों का एक पिट्ठू बैग शॉप के बाहर छूट गया। उक्त पिट्ठू बैग में ऐसा कुछ नहीं मिला जिससे उनकी निशानदेही की जा सके।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज तलाश रहे
घटना स्थल से लेकर सकरी तक जहां-जहां पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए उन सभी की जांच करके डकैतों के भागने के रास्ते का पता लगाया जाएगा।

