कोरोना से मौतों में एडजस्टमेंट:हेल्थ विभाग का बुलेटिन में बताई 609 मौतें लेकिन हेल्थ अफसर का रिकार्ड में 842

रायपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमिताभ अरुण दुबे | प्रदेश में कोरोना से हुई मौतों के बारे में यह खुलासा पहले ही हुआ था कि अगस्त-सितंबर की 604 से ज्यादा मौतें सरकारी रिकार्ड में दिखाई नहीं जा सकीं, इसलिए अब इनका एडजस्टमेंट चल रहा है। हैरतअंगेज ये है कि मौतों के मामले में आंकड़ों की यह गफलत राजधानी में ही हुई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ही दो एजेंसियों के रायपुर में हुई मौतों के आंकड़े में 260 का अंतर साफ नजर आ रहा है। भास्कर ने रायपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी (सीएमएचओ) दफ्तर से जारी आंकड़े और यहां हेल्थ के मीडिया बुलेटिन में जारी आंकड़ों के विश्लेषण के बाद यह बड़ा अंतर निकाला है। सीएमएचओ दफ्तर के रिकार्ड के अनुसार रायपुर में अब तक कोरोना से 869 मौतें हुईं, जबकि राजधानी में ही हेल्थ विभाग के बुलेटिन में मौतों का आंकड़ा 609 बताया गया है। यही नहीं, दोनों ही सरकारी दस्तावेजों में रायपुर में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में भी अंतर साफ नजर आ रहा है।
हेल्थ विभाग के डेली बुलेटिन व सीएमएचओ दफ्तर से प्रतिदिन जारी रिकार्ड की पड़ताल में यह बात सामने आई कि 2 नवंबर तक यहां सीएमएचओ दफ्तर के अनुसार कोरोना से 869 मौतें हुईं, लेकिन डेली बुलेटिन में यह आंकड़ा 609 ही पहुंचा है। भास्कर के पास मौजूद सीएमएचओ दफ्तर के कोरोना रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक प्रदेश में 27 अक्टूबर तक ही 842 मौतें दर्ज हो चुकी थी। इसके बाद हेल्थ विभाग के 28 अक्टूबर के डेली बुलेटिन में रायपुर में मौत का आंकड़ा 547 पर पहुंचा। वहीं 29 अक्टूबर के बुलेटिन में भी ये 547, 30 अक्टूबर के बुलेटिन में 562 और 31 अक्टूबर के जारी किए गए बुलेटिन में ये 579 पर ही दिखाया गया।

पॉजिटिव केस में भी अंतर
हेल्थ विभाग की ओर से जारी किए राजधानी के पॉजिटिव केसों के आंकड़े और सीएमएचओ कार्यालय की ओर से बनाई जारी पॉजिटिव केस की लिस्ट में भी अंतर नजर आने लगा है। मौतों के आंकड़े और पाजिटिव केस के आंकड़ों में अंतर इतना ही है कि इस मामले में दोनों आंकड़े कम-ज्यादा होते रहते हैं। जैसे, 1 नवंबर को हेल्थ बुलेटिन के मुताबिक रायपुर में 116 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, जबकि सीएमएचओ दफ्तर का रिकार्ड पॉजिटिव की संख्या 142 बताई गई। यानी दोनों के बीच 26 मरीजों का अंतर रहा। इसी तरह 31 अक्टूबर को हेल्थ बुलेटिन के मुताबिक रायपुर में 138 केस थे। जबकि जिले की लिस्ट में ये संख्या 109 थी जो कि 29 अधिक थी। लगभग हर तारीख पर यह अंतर बना हुआ है।

"जिलों से कोरोना मौतों की जानकारी डेथ इनवेस्टीगेशन फॉर्म के जरिए ले रहे हैं। यह सही भरा होने पर ही हम कोरोना मौतों का पुष्टि करते हैं, इसलिए आंकड़ों में अंतर दिखाई देता है। विभाग हर आंकड़े को लगातार ऑडिट के जरिए विभिन्न स्तर पर सुधार भी रहा है।"
-डॉ. सुभाष पांडे, मीडिया इंचार्ज, हेल्थ विभाग

"रायपुर में जितनी भी मौतें हुईं, चाहे वह दूसरे जिले के लोग हों या राज्य के, उसे यहीं शामिल किया गया है इसलिए मौतें बढ़ गईं। पाजिटिव केस में अंतर का कारण यह है कि राज्यस्तरीय बुलेटिन में आईसीएमआर पोर्टल से आंकड़े सीधे लिए जा रहे हैं।"
- डॉ. मीरा बघेल, सीएमएचओ, रायपुर

