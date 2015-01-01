पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई की मार:701 का सिलेंडर अब 765 का, सब्सिडी आ रही सिर्फ 61 रुपए, एक ही माह में सिलेंडर के दाम 100 रुपए बढ़े

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
घरेलू सिलेंडरों की कीमत एक महीने में ही दो बार बढ़ गई। सिलेंडर 100 रुपए महंगा होकर 765 का हो गया। लेकिन सब्सिडी आधे से भी कम हो गई। कई सालों के बाद ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है जब ग्राहकों के खातों में सब्सिडी की रकम 100 रुपए से भी कम जमा हो रही है। महंगा सिलेंडर खरीदने के बावजूद लोगों को केवल 61.24 रुपए की ही वापसी हो रही है। गैस सिलेंडर खरीदने वाले लोग इससे बेहद नाराज हैं। गैस एजेंसियों के संचालक यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं कि यह केंद्र सरकार का फैसला है। इसमें वे कुछ भी नहीं कर सकते हैं। पेट्रोलियम कंपनियां भी पूरा ठीकरा केंद्र सरकार पर ही फोड़ रही है। हालांकि ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब एक महीने में दो बार सिलेंडरों की कीमत बढ़ गई। आमतौर पर महीने की 1 तारीख को ही सिलेंडरों के दाम रिवाइज होते हैं। पहली तारीख को ही सिलेंडर की कीमत बढ़ती या घटती है। रायपुर जिले में करीब 2.45 लाख गैस उपभोक्ता हैं। इस वजह से कीमत बढ़ने का असर सीधे लोगों के घरों के बजट पर होता है। कोरोना से पहले सब्सिडी की रकम ठीकठाक खातों में आती थी, लेकिन अब यह रकम आधे से भी कम हो गई है। एजेंसियों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जनवरी में 701 रुपए के सिलेंडर पर 143, फरवरी में 276, मार्च में 792.50 के सिलेंडर पर 216.24 और अप्रैल में 731 के सिलेंडर पर 147.67 रुपए की सब्सिडी मिल रही थी। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे लॉकडाउन और कोरोना का असर बढ़ गया मई-जून से सब्सिडी की रकम कम होती गई। कोरोना काल के कुछ महीनों में सब्सिडी की रकम इतनी कम हो गई कि खातों में केवल 19 रुपए जमा हुए। उस समय भी सिलेंडर के लिए 565 से 600 रुपए तक वसूल किए गए। अब स्थिति सामान्य होने के बावजूद सब्सिडी की रकम बढ़ाने के बजाय और कम कर दी गई।

घर पहुंचाने के लिए एक्सट्रा रकम ले रहे
शहर के अधिकतर वार्डों से इस बात की शिकायत खाद्य विभाग तक पहुंची है कि गैस एजेंसियों के हॉकर सिलेंडर घर तक पहुंचाने के लिए एक्सट्रा रकम ले रहे हैं। नियमों के अनुसार 765.50 रुपए होम डिलीवरी चार्जेस भी जुड़े होते हैं। लेकिन अधिकतर जगहों में हॉकर सिलेंडर देने के बाद 780 से 790 रु. तक वसूल कर रहे हैं। तय कीमत मांगने पर ग्राहक रकम नहीं देते हैं तो हॉकर अगली बार उनके सिलेंडर डिलीवरी को लेकर आनाकानी करते हैं। इसलिए इस तरह के विवादों से बचने के लिए लोग आसानी से ज्यादा रकम दे देते हैं। एजेंसी संचालकों को भी इस बात की जानकारी है लेकिन वे किसी भी तरह की कोई कार्रवाई करने के बजाय इसे नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं। केंद्र सरकार के नए नियमों के अनुसार अब किसी भी ग्राहक को गोदाम जाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

